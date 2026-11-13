Grey's Anatomy Season 23 Episode 5: Benson Kwan Takes Center Stage as Meredith's Successor

Grey's Anatomy season 23 episode 5 reveals Benson Kwan's deep family parallels to Meredith Grey, positioning him as the show's new central protagonist following Ellen Pompeo's reduced role.

Benson Kwan is now firmly established as the central figure of Grey's Anatomy season 23, stepping into the narrative void left by Meredith Grey. Season 23 episode 5 delivers a pivotal plot development that positions the surgeon as the new thematic anchor of the ABC medical drama. This shift resolves years of speculation regarding which cast member would inherit the show's dramatic weight.

The storyline revolves around Kwan's intense emotional turmoil following the arrival of his biological father at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. This event, introduced in the previous episode, forces Kwan to confront a past he actively avoided. The narrative depth of this arc signals a major evolution in the series' focus for the 2026 television season.

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Kwan's father arrives with a desperate request that mirrors one of Meredith Grey's most painful histories. The father suffers from myeloma and needs a bone marrow transplant to survive. Despite knowing his parent has abandoned him, Kwan initially agrees to test for compatibility to save his life. This selfless act highlights a core similarity between Kwan and the show's original protagonist.

The situation bears a striking resemblance to the season 6 arc involving Thatcher Grey and Meredith. In that storyline, Thatcher arrived at Seattle Grace Hospital suffering from liver failure. Meredith refused to help him due to years of neglect, yet she was the only compatible donor. Her eventual decision to save him was driven by her moral compass rather than familial love.

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Kwan faces a similar ethical dilemma, though the circumstances are darker. His father came to the hospital solely to manipulate his son into saving his own life. Jules Altman discovers the truth when she overhears a private call between Kwan and his father. This revelation adds a layer of bitterness to Kwan's potential generosity, testing his resilience as a physician.

While Meredith was eventually persuaded by Lexie Grey to help her father, Kwan's path may diverge. The current outcome suggests Kwan may not proceed with the transplant. However, his willingness to aid his father despite the pain they caused him demonstrates a complex loyalty. This trait has long defined Meredith Grey's character throughout the series' long run.

Beyond family trauma, Kwan mirrors Meredith's professional struggles and unconventional ethics. Kwan was once burned by the healthcare system while paying for his mother's medical bills after her death. This experience led him to suggest that a patient and her husband divorce to cover costs. Such a pragmatic, albeit harsh, solution highlights his desperation to protect his patients.

Meredith Grey engaged in numerous illegal acts to save those she loved during her career. She committed insurance fraud in season 16 and manipulated Derek's clinical trial. She ensured Adele received the real drug instead of a placebo to help Richard Webber. Kwan's recent firing for injecting a patient with an FDA-discouraged substance mirrors this history.

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Both characters arrived at similar conclusions about the broken medical system. They believe desperate measures are sometimes necessary to protect patients. Kwan's trajectory suggests he will continue navigating moral gray areas. This aligns perfectly with the themes that made Meredith the heart of the series.

Previous attempts to position characters like Jo Wilson and Simone Griffith as successors failed to fully capture this essence. While both mentees showed resilience, their stories lacked the intense family drama that defined Meredith's journey. Kwan offers a unique contender who brings his own conflicts to the forefront.

The show has proposed several replacements over the years, but none fit as well as Kwan now. His connection to family trauma and ethical struggles aligns with the protagonist's key traits. Ellen Pompeo's reduced role made finding a replacement difficult, but Kwan provides the necessary energy for day-to-day storytelling.

Kwan drives drama through personal relationships and professional integrity without overshadowing the cast. The similarities between Kwan and Meredith are now impossible to ignore. From broken families to unconventional patient care, he is positioned as the new anchor. His journey in season 23 will define the show's future for years to come.