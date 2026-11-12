Benson Boone to Headline NHL Winter Classic Entertainment in Salt Lake City

Singer Benson Boone will perform at the NHL Winter Classic between the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on New Year's Eve.

Singer Benson Boone has been officially selected to provide live musical entertainment for the upcoming National Hockey League Winter Classic. The performance will take place during the outdoor regular-season matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Colorado Avalanche. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to occur on December 31 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Game Details and Broadcast Schedule

The Utah Mammoth will host their first-ever edition of the Winter Classic as the 32nd NHL franchise to participate in this historic outdoor sporting event. The game will commence at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on December 31, 2026. Television viewers in the United States can watch the broadcast on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV. Canadian audiences will be able to tune in via Sportsnet and TVAS for the live coverage of the contest.

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Boone's Performance Role and Timing

Benson Boone is currently on the Australian leg of his 2026 Wanted Man tour, making this North American performance a significant highlight in his current schedule. He is slated to perform specifically during the first intermission of the hockey game. This timing ensures that his musical set will be a central part of the live experience for fans attending the event at the stadium.

NHL Leadership Endorses the Artist Selection

NHL president of events and content Steve Mayer released an official statement endorsing the choice of the "Beautiful Things" singer to headline the festivities. Mayer emphasized that the Winter Classic is always about creating something unforgettable and stated that this year the organization is taking that concept to another level. He described the plan to turn the stadium into a true winter wonderland where Boone would bring the atmosphere to life.

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Steve Mayer highlighted Boone's reputation as an incredible performer with a real sense of showmanship. He expressed excitement about seeing what Boone will do on this specific stage to create a memorable experience. This sentiment was directed at both the fans present in the stadium and everyone tuning in from home across the broadcast networks.

Tour Schedule and Future Announcements

Beyond the Winter Classic engagement, Benson Boone remains active with his Wanted Man Tour dates. He is scheduled to play his second night at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Friday, November 13, 2026. Following that performance, he will move on to the final three dates of the Australian outing at Afterpay Arena in Sydney on November 17, 18, and 19. Additional information regarding the Discover NHL Winter Classic will be announced in the coming week.