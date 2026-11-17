American singer Benson Boone and TikTok star Kyra Pollard are dating since June. Boone traveled to Wollongong to meet her family in September.

American superstar singer Benson Boone is currently enjoying a romantic relationship with Australian TikTok personality Kyra Pollard. The couple has been quietly dating since June, with the connection deepening significantly over the past few months. Insiders close to Pollard confirm that Boone has already made the trip to Wollongong to meet her family, marking a serious milestone in their romance.

Public Appearances and Relationship Timeline

Boone, the twenty-four-year-old hitmaker behind the song Beautiful Things, was spotted at Sydney Airport with Pollard on Sunday as he continued his Australian tour. Pollard, who is twenty-three years old, was seen walking just behind Boone as the singer navigated through the terminal crowd. She smiled broadly while strolling through the airport in a cropped navy sports jersey featuring a lime-green number thirty-one across the front. She paired the top with low-rise, light-wash jeans and carried her sunglasses along with a tangle of white earphones in one hand.

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Boone kept his appearance casual, wearing an olive-green Henley shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out from beneath the hem. He also wore loose-fitting blue jeans, a black Saint Haven cap pulled low over his eyes, and carried a mustard-yellow backpack over both shoulders. According to sources familiar with Pollard, the pair were spotted on several dates in July within the United States. Their relationship became official Down Under in September, coinciding with Boone's trip to Wollongong to formally meet her family.

Media Interaction and Discreet Explanations

When Boone was spotted on Wollongong's Blue Mile, located an hour south of Sydney, he provided a rather more discreet explanation for his visit to the media. He told Sunrise host Matt Shirvington that he really loves Australia and had returned to visit some friends. Shirvington pressed him on the specific detail of Wollongong, asking why he chose that location. Boone only revealed that he was visiting a very good friend, avoiding any direct confirmation of his romantic involvement at the time.

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Pollard has built a substantial following on her own through comedy sketches, lip-sync clips, and singing videos on TikTok. She appears to be smitten with Boone, with insiders noting that the couple is all over each other and that things are getting really serious. Boone is reportedly doing his best to keep his relationship under wraps from the general public, preferring privacy during this early stage of their romance. The couple's timeline suggests a rapid progression from private dates in July to a family introduction by September.

Dating Preferences and Future Outlook

While Boone has been coy about his romance with Pollard, he has been more forthcoming about his general approach to dating in other interviews. The singer admitted he has grown accustomed to strangers complimenting him on various aspects, including his voice and his onstage backflips. When asked on the Life Uncut podcast if he would prefer to meet someone who had no idea who he was, he said yes. He noted he was equally drawn to someone who knew exactly who he was but felt no urge to slide into his direct messages.

Boone explained his dating philosophy to the podcast hosts, stating that he would rather be the person to talk to someone first or reach out to them first and make an effort. He told the hosts that a woman should be pursued, describing this as his personal preference. As Boone continues his tour, the speculation around his relationship with Pollard remains high, with fans watching for further public confirmations. The couple's decision to keep their relationship relatively low-key suggests they are focused on building a strong foundation away from the spotlight.