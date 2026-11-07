Benson Boone Brings Cancer-Fighting Fan Onstage During Wanted Man Tour

Singer Benson Boone surprised 13-year-old Kenzie Riddle by inviting her onstage to sing during his Brisbane concert as she battles Ewing's sarcoma.

Singer Benson Boone created a memorable moment at the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 06, 2025, and is now replicating that emotional energy in Australia. Boone opened the Australian leg of his Wanted Man tour in Brisbane with a special guest who stole the show. He brought a 13-year-old fan named Kenzie Riddle onstage to perform his hit song Beautiful Things. The performance was timed perfectly to coincide with Riddle's birthday.

Brisbane Concert Surprise Details

Boone addressed the audience with a heartfelt explanation for the special appearance. He told the crowd that he had met Riddle, a young girl fighting her second round of cancer. Boone explained that her birthday wish was to come on stage and sing Beautiful Things with him. As he spoke, Riddle rose from an upper platform to join him. The event took place in front of an arena filled with roughly 10,000 people.

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Fan's Health Journey

Riddle has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. According to reports from Nine's Today, she had previously believed she had defeated the illness after enduring approximately two and a half years of treatment. Unfortunately, the cancer returned, and she is now facing a new phase of intensive chemotherapy. Her resilience has inspired many people in her community.

Community Support Campaign

The journey to this concert began months ago when Riddle's family purchased tickets to the show in July. They bought the tickets as a special gift for her 13th birthday. Her campaign to meet Boone gained significant momentum online after a local musician named Fergus Hogan shared an Instagram video about her story. The video highlighted her battle with cancer and her admiration for the singer.

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Kenzie Riddle Admires Boone

Before the concert, Riddle spoke to the Today program about why she loves Boone's music. She described him as having an energetic style that is over the top. Riddle stated that she finds his performance style kinda crazy and expressed that she loves it. Her family echoed these sentiments, calling her an unbelievable inspiration to so many people. They also emphasized the strength of the community behind her.

Beautiful Things Success

Beautiful Things serves as Boone's breakout single and a major milestone in his career. The track was released in January 2024 and quickly rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It became one of the most-streamed songs in the world throughout that year. Following the success of the single, Boone released his debut album to critical and commercial acclaim.

Upcoming Australian Shows

The Australian leg of the Wanted Man tour continues with specific scheduled performances. Boone has two additional shows in Brisbane set for November 07 and November 08. The tour will then move to Melbourne for three concerts at Rod Laver Arena beginning November 12. The Australian portion of the tour concludes with three shows at Sydney's Afterpay Arena from November 17 to November 19.