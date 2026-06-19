Benny Blanco Shocks Fans with Wild New Haircut

Music producer Benny Blanco has stunned fans with his new haircut, which he debuted during a magazine interview. The 38-year-old appeared on the Complex magazine cover and YouTube show GOAT Talk with half a head of curly hair, leaving fans both impressed and skeptical.

Benny Blanco has shocked fans with his new haircut as he debuted the wild look during a magazine interview this week. The music producer, 38, appeared on the Complex magazine cover and on their YouTube show GOAT Talk with half a head of curly hair.

On the cover of the magazine, Benny was sat in a deck chair while his close pal Lil Dicky took a razor to his long hair beside his wife Kristin Batalucco. Benny was previously recognisable for his long dark curly locks, but he now has half of his head shaved and fans couldn't believe the transformation.

However, not everyone was convinced by Benny's new appearance as they suggested he could be sporting half a bald cap. Sharing their thoughts online, fans admitted they weren't impressed by the unusual choice and said: 'Please tell me Benny didn't cut his hair'. Benny Blanco has shocked fans with his new haircut as he debuted the wild look during a magazine interview for Complex this week.

Benny was previously recognisable for his long dark curly locks, but he now has half of his head shaved and fans couldn't believe the transformation.

'Humiliation ritual? ' 'What bet did Benny lose? ' 'Who cut half of Benny's hair'. Others were concerned about what his wife Selena Gomez would think, and said 'someone check on Selena' and 'how does Selena feel about this though?

' Others said that they preferred the look and encouraged him to shave it all off, saying: 'Do a buzz cut'; 'Thank GOD almighty'; 'It looks better honestly! ' One skeptical fan suggested it could be trickery and said: 'Bad cap, fun choice. Double check everything or AI will get you.

' After the cut, Benny and Lil Dicky appeared on Complex's YouTube show GOAT Talk. Viewers quickly noticed that Blanco was missing half of his signature curly brown hair, but Benny did not acknowledge his appearance. Instead, he and Lil Dicky revealed their choices for 'greatest of all time' in TV, music and film. His shock transformation comes just over a week after he let Friends icon Jennifer Aniston give him an unexpected hair makeover.

Both Benny and Selena, 33, appeared alongside Jennifer in a new ad for her haircare company LolaVie, which she launched in 2021. Sharing their thoughts online, fans admitted they weren't impressed by the unusual choice and said: 'Please tell me Benny didn't cut his hair' Others were concerned about what Selena would think, and said 'someone check on Selena' and 'how does Selena feel about this though?

' Others said that they preferred the look and encouraged him to shave it all off, saying: 'Do a buzz cut'; 'Thank GOD almighty'; 'It looks better honestly! ' One skeptical fan suggested it could be trickery and said: 'Bad cap, fun choice.

Double check everything or AI will get you' Viewers quickly noticed that Blanco was missing half of his signature curly brown hair, but Benny did not acknowledge his appearance (pictured with Selena in January) In the clip, shared to Jennifer's Instagram last Tuesday, Benny arrived to her home uninvited, as the star told the camera, 'say I'm not here.

' After he finally made his way inside, she reluctantly agreed to take a look at his curls - but was left horrified as she ran her hands through his hair. They bumped into Selena, who asked her husband, 'What are you doing here?

' before telling Jennifer she brought her some gifts from her own brand, Rare Beauty. After thanking her, Jennifer began styling Benny's hair, and quipped that she was relieved to find 'no creatures' living in his tight curls. Jennifer complimented his voluminous hair, stating: 'Wow, God giveth, huh? The actress then attempted to give Benny a low pony, which he said he never tried before.

She then added a bit of LolaVie Glossing Detangler to his hair, before starting to brush her own, as an incredulous Benny asked, 'are you just done with mine?

' He then praised her for making his hair feel the 'softest it's ever felt. ' 'Who did you see that made you want to come and do this today? ' she asked, to which Benny said it was her Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.

His shock transformation comes just over a week after he let Friends icon Jennifer Aniston give him an unexpected hair makeover She was seen tousling Benny's locks as she got to work Selena and Benny appeared alongside Jennifer in a new ad for her haircare company LolaVie, which she launched in 2021 Jennifer had previously done similar ads with Jason, her Friends co-star Courteney Cox and boyfriend Jim Curtis. Following his mini makeover, Benny was seen trying on Jennifer's Jimmy Choo heels as Selena rummaged through her closet.

After taking things from her closet the couple gave her a small bag of Rare Beauty products in exchange.

'Bye, love you! ' Selena called out to her as Jennifer told the camera that the interaction was 'so weird' but the gift was 'so sweet. ' 'To pony or not to pony… that is the question,' Jennifer wrote in her caption, in reference to the low ponytail she tried to give Benny





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