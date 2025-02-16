Benny Blanco's Cheesy Valentine's Day Surprise for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco's unconventional Valentine's Day gesture for fiancée Selena Gomez has captured the attention of fans and celebrities alike. Blanco crafted a trail of chips leading to a message of affection written on the bathroom floor, accompanied by a tub overflowing with queso. Gomez expressed her adoration for the thoughtful gift, while social media users offered a mix of amusement and logistical concerns.

Benny Blanco 's unconventional Valentine's Day gesture for his fiancée Selena Gomez has sparked widespread attention. In a video posted on Instagram on February 14th, Blanco, 36, revealed a trail of chips leading to a message that read, 'I you,' written on the bathroom floor. Adjacent to the crunchy message was a tub nearly overflowing with queso. The video captured Blanco dipping his hand into a bowl of chips beside the tub before submerging it into the cheese.

As the video concluded, Blanco turned the camera to showcase himself enjoying a chip. 'When your fiancé isn't much of a flowers girl,' Blanco captioned his post, to which Gomez, 32, responded, 'I love everything bout this.. 🥰.' The post, set to the couple's song 'Scared of Loving You,' quickly garnered comments from celebrities and fans alike, who shared their opinions on the unique gift. Katy Perry remarked, 'feels like a match,' while Taylor Lautner added, '😂😂.' Others expressed concerns about the practical implications of the unconventional gesture. One social media user quipped, 'The house cleaner is about to have a DAY tomorrow,' while another pondered the logistics, writing, 'Please tell me there’s something underneath making it look like it’s full of cheese and that it’s not actually full of cheese. Thanks. 😂.' On the same day, Gomez and Blanco candidly discussed their relationship in their first joint interview. 'It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me. I liked him before he liked me,' Gomez revealed to Interview magazine. Blanco, who mentioned knowing Gomez since she was 'around 16, 17,' admitted that he had no prior knowledge of the Only Murders in the Building star's feelings for him before they officially began dating. 'We were in the session and I was like, 'You should meet some of my friends. I can hook you up with some dates.' I hadn’t thought about it at all,' he shared. 'And then we were texting afterwards and we decided to get dinner the next day. I guess she thought it was a date and I had no idea it was a date.' Blanco, who proposed to Gomez in 2024, explained that it wasn't until their second date that he realized, 'Wait, does she like me?' 'I was clueless,' he added. 'From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, 'Oh my god.' But it feels so different,' he said. 'The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife.' I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I’m going to marry.





BENNY BLANCO SELENA GOMEZ VALENTINE's DAY RELATIONSHIP CHEESY GIFT

