Benny Blanco Fills Selena Gomez's Bathtub With Queso for Valentine's Day

Music producer Benny Blanco surprised his fiancée, singer Selena Gomez, with a Valentine's Day treat filled with cheesy charm. Blanco documented the elaborate gesture on Instagram, showcasing a trail of tortilla chips leading to a bathtub overflowing with queso. The couple's playful celebration highlights their unique bond as they prepare to release their first collaborative album together.

Music producer Benny Blanco celebrated Valentine's Day with a unique and cheesy surprise for his fiancée, singer Selena Gomez . Blanco took to Instagram on February 14th to share a video of his elaborate gift. The video showed a trail of tortilla chips leading to Gomez's bathroom, where another pile spelled out 'I heart you'. The grand finale was a white bathtub filled to the brim with queso cheese, accompanied by a bowl of tortilla chips for dipping.

Blanco himself indulged in the cheesy treat, grabbing a chip and taking a bite straight from the bathtub. The playful Valentine's Day gesture highlights the couple's lighthearted approach to their relationship, as they prepare to release their first collaborative album together.The album, titled 'Scared of Loving You,' is set to drop on March 21st and is a testament to the couple's love story. Blanco and Gomez described the album as a reflection of their journey together, from their initial meeting to falling in love and looking towards the future. In a joint statement, they emphasized the organic nature of the project, born from the comfort and creative synergy they felt working together. The album promises to offer fans a unique glimpse into their relationship, chronicling their experiences and emotions.Blanco, known for his dedication to creating memorable experiences for loved ones, explained that he believes in going the extra mile to show care and attention. He aims to create moments that resonate with his family, friends, and especially his fiancée, demonstrating a deep understanding and appreciation for those closest to him. This philosophy shines through in his Valentine's Day surprise, transforming a simple gesture into a cherished memory





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BENNY BLANCO SELENA GOMEZ VALENTINES DAY QUESO ALBUM RELEASE MUSIC PRODUCER SINGER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newly engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoy date at Disneyland flanked by bodyguardsBenny Blanco shares never-before-seen video from Selena Gomez proposal after engagement

Read more »

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Announce New Album 'I Said I Love You First'Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have announced their new album, 'I Said I Love You First,' set to release on March 21, 2024. The album's lead single, 'Scared of Loving You,' is available now on all streaming platforms. The duo has been teasing their collaboration for months, sharing snippets on social media and hinting at their studio sessions. This marks another musical collaboration between the pair, who previously worked on tracks like 'Kill Em with Kindness,' 'Same Old Love,' 'I Can't Get Enough,' and 'Single Soon.'

Read more »

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Announce Collaborative Album 'I Said I Love You First'Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are releasing a collaborative album titled 'I Said I Love You First' on March 21, 2024. The pair announced the news alongside the release of their first single, 'Scared of Loving You', which explores themes of relationship anxieties and fears. The album is described as chronicling their love story from before they met to their future together.

Read more »

Selena Gomez Is Releasing an Album With Benny BlancoSelena Gomez and Benny Blanco are dropping their first collaboration album, titled I Said I Love You First, which is set to release on March 21.

Read more »

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Tease New Album 'Love On'Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have announced their collaborative album 'Love On', set to release on March 21st. The announcement included images from the album, including the cover art, and revealed the first single, 'Scared of Loving You'. This marks the duo's latest musical collaboration after previous hits like 'Kill Em With Kindness' and 'Same Old Love'.

Read more »

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on Marriage, Religion, and Their Upcoming AlbumSelena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who are engaged and planning to marry, discuss their plans to blend their lives and religions. Gomez is Christian, while Blanco is Jewish, but neither plans to convert. They aim to incorporate elements from both faiths into their wedding and upbringing of their children. The couple, who have been together since 2023, are also releasing their first joint album, 'I Said I Love You First', next month.

Read more »