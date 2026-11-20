Benjamin Pierre discusses his relationship with DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran amidst the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger, while John Stewart remains in Man of Tomorrow.

Benjamin Pierre has addressed the recent leadership changes at DC Studios, clarifying his stance on the future of his character, John Stewart, within the DC Universe. The actor, who portrayed the Green Lantern in the HBO series, shared his thoughts on the shake-up and confirmed his ongoing commitment to the franchise despite the turbulent corporate environment.

Direct Response to Leadership Changes

Pierre stated that he is very at peace with the uncertain future of his television series and the broader DC Universe. When asked how the leadership change could affect his future in the DC Universe, he responded simply by saying that he is at peace and that what will be will be. He noted that he had only learned the news shortly before his interview and had little time to process the enormity of the situation.

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Relationship with Gunn and Safran

Despite the administrative turmoil, Pierre spoke very positively about his professional experience working with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. He described his relationship with both executives as beautiful and expressed that he had really loved every moment collaborating with them. Pierre emphasized that he is excited to potentially collaborate with them again in a different context beyond his current role as John Stewart.

Corporate Context and Mergers

The leadership transition occurs as DC Studios prepares for Jeremy Latcham to take over as president and chief creative officer following the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger. With the future of the DC Universe still unclear, the new leadership structure could reassess projects developed under the previous plans established by Gunn and Safran. This structural shift adds a layer of uncertainty to the production pipeline for upcoming titles.

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Lanterns Series Renewal Status

The status of Pierre's series, Lanterns, remains unresolved as it has not received an official renewal greenlight for a second season. An insider indicated that a decision on the show's future could come once 2027 begins. Although the first season reportedly drew an average of roughly 19.3 million viewers, industry sources note that this performance alone does not guarantee that HBO will move forward with another season.

Continuation in Man of Tomorrow

Regardless of the television series status, Pierre has already reprised his role as John Stewart in James Gunn's upcoming DC movie, Man of Tomorrow. The Superman sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. This theatrical appearance ensures that John Stewart will remain part of the cinematic DC Universe, providing a tangible connection to the franchise amidst the corporate changes.