Benjamin Percy Andy Weir Audible Sci-Fi Audio Series Details

Amazon Audible launches a new sci-fi audio drama by Benjamin Percy and Andy Weir, featuring time-traveling astronauts on an alien planet.

Amazon is expanding its high-concept science fiction portfolio with a new audio series produced by Audible. The project brings together writer Benjamin Percy and executive producer Andy Weir, known for his hard sci-fi novels. This collaboration marks a significant investment in the audio drama format for the streaming giant.

Time-Traveling Astronauts Stranded

The narrative centers on a spacecraft that suffers catastrophic damage after being struck by a quantum anomaly. The vessel crash-lands on a hostile alien planet, leaving the crew in a desperate struggle for survival. Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw, voiced by Mackie, and his virtual assistant, voiced by Ray Porter, find themselves trapped on the surface. They eventually begin receiving messages from First Officer Becca Bang, voiced by DeBose, and Science Officer Logan Bowers, voiced by Leguizamo.

Also read Andy Weir says his sci-fi audio drama 'Exoplanet' is a way to 'revive the old art of radio plays' (interview)

Parallel Timelines and Survival Challenges

A major twist reveals that these communications do not come from the crew's current location. Bang is transmitting from a distant past, while Bowers is reaching back from a distant future. The officers must navigate the dangers of the planet and its inhabitants while coordinating across different timelines to escape. Actor John Leguizamo noted that his character, Bowers, is stranded 500 years in the future.

Metaphors for Modern Immigration Issues

In this future timeline, Bowers finds himself in a 1950s-style community where aliens sweep the streets and hunt humans. Leguizamo explained that this scenario mirrors current struggles for immigrants in America. He related his character's plight to the modern experience of being hunted due to immigration status. The story uses this sci-fi premise to comment on social and political discomfort in the United States.

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Audible Expands Audio Storytelling Market

Percy and Weir believe audio shows represent a growing frontier for science fiction. Percy compared the medium to classic radio serials, noting its popularity in a multitasking society. Listeners engage with stories while exercising, walking dogs, or doing household chores. Audible is catering to this demand by providing immersive content for busy audiences.

Hard Sci-Fi Problem Solving Approach

Weir described the audio format as a challenging medium that requires precise scripting without visual aids. He cited the success of his novel The Martian, adapted by Ridley Scott and Matt Damon, as proof of interest in his work. Percy emphasized that problem-solving is central to an Andy Weir story. He approached the series as a complex puzzle, enjoying the hurdles of outlining and structure. The team aims to deliver the coolness of a space disaster with quippy humor and big-heartedness.