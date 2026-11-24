Timothy Kingman, 66, a Benjamin Franklin impersonator, was arrested in costume in Boston on two outstanding warrants and arraigned Tuesday, where a judge released him on personal recognizance.

A Benjamin Franklin impersonator was arrested in Boston on two outstanding warrants while giving tours in full colonial costume, police said. Timothy Kingman, 66, of Beacon Hill, was taken into custody during a coordinated warrant sweep in the city's North End and later appeared in court still dressed as the Founding Father.

Boston police said officers were conducting a coordinated warrant sweep and crime prevention operation in downtown Boston when around 2:15 p.m. they noticed a man dressed head to toe as Benjamin Franklin on Hanover Street. Upon closer inspection, police said they recognized the man not as the Founding Father but as Kingman, who was wanted on two active warrants. Officers approached him, informed him of the warrants and arrested him.

Also read Man ‘dressed head to toe as Benjamin Franklin’ arrested in Boston

Assault Charge Details Reveal Background

He was wanted on warrants for shoplifting and assault and battery out of Boston Municipal Court, police said. An onlooker captured the incident on video, which shows two plainclothes officers handcuffing the costumed character. Kingman was taken to the Nashua Street Jail for booking, police said. He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday morning, still wearing his colonial garb.

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A judge freed him on the condition that he return to court on Jan. 13, CBS reported. Prosecutors asked for 500 dollars cash bail on the assault charge, while defense attorney Nicholas Santiago asked that Kingman be released on personal recognizance, which the judge granted. Santiago said Kingman is a Benjamin Franklin impersonator and it is something he is passionate about.

Santiago told the court that pretty much every day for the last six years, Kingman has been giving tours, doing research of Benjamin Franklin, and he has had some success with that. Before that, Santiago said, Kingman had a long history of employment as an electrician and served in the Coast Guard for eight years. He is truly dedicated to service and working, and that is something he would continue to do if released, Santiago said.

Lawyer Details Incident And Sobriety

The attorney also pointed out that the incident that led to the assault charge involved Kingman having his phone knocked from his hand and suffering shoulder and thumb injuries that required treatment. Santiago said Kingman was dealing with alcohol issues at the time of the alleged assault and added that the alleged victim hit a phone out of his hand. The alleged victim suffered no injuries, he said.

Santiago said the altercation stemmed from his client's issues with alcohol and that he has been sober ever since. The police report said the incident, which occurred on March 2, involved a dispute between Kingman and another person who was conducting a tour of the Freedom Trail for a group of students. The victim told police that Kingman appeared intoxicated, interrupting him and shoving him several times and swinging at him.

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Harassment Allegations Involve Freedom Trail

He then followed and verbally harassed the group, eventually leaving the area only when a security guard at Faneuil Hall intervened. Kingman's devotion to his craft was revealed during his arraignment, where his lawyer described his daily work as the famous impersonator. Kingman ended up in court after getting arrested by the Boston Police Department, who carried out the coordinated warrant sweep in the city's North End.

The arrest drew attention because Kingman was still in costume when officers recognized him and took him into custody. The case remains pending, with Kingman ordered to return to court on Jan. 13. His attorney argued that he is dedicated to his work and would continue giving tours if released, and the judge granted personal recognizance.