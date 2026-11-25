timothy Kingman, a historical reenactor dressed as Benjamin Franklin, was arrested in Boston's North Finish for outstanding warrants related to assault and shoplifting. he was released on personal recoGnizance after arraignment.

Arrest of Historical Impersonator in North End

Residents of Boston's historic North End were treated to an unexpected and somewhat ironic scene on Monday afternoon when law enforcement officers arrested a man dressed in a full Benjamin Franklin costume. the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Hanover Street,a location famous for its proximity to the Old North Church and its dense collection of colonial-era history. Witnesses reported seeing confusion and amusement as plainclothes officers approached the figure, who was wearing a tricorn hat, breeches, stockings and a colonial smock, and placed him in handcuffs. A video of the arrest, captured by a bystander, quickly circulated on social media,showing the costumed individual being taken into custody near Anzalone Realty at the intersection of Cambridge and Staniford streets.

Polkce officers who responded to the scene identified the suspect not as the celebrated Founding Father, but as Timothy Kingman,a sixty-six-year-old resident of Beacon Hill. Kingman was wanted on two active warrants issued by the Boston Municipal Court for misdemeanor assault and battery and shoplifting. According to police reports, the officers were conducting a coordinated warrant sweep and crime prevention operation in downtown Boston when they recognized Kingman from previous interactions over several years. Despite the elaborate period attire that initially suggested a living history performance, the legal reality for the man was serious, leading to his imediate arrest and transport to the Nashua Street Jail for booking.

Also read Man dressed as Benjamin Franklin arraigned on outstanding warrants in Boston

Details of the Underlying Charges

The assault charge stems from an incident that took location in early March, involving a dispute on the Freedom Trail. Police reports indicate that Kingman, who was allegedly visibly intoxicated at the time, confronted a tour guide who was leading a group of high school students through downtown Boston. The tour guide alleged that Kingman was filming the group with his cellphone and repeatedly shoved him. When the guide knocked the phone from Kingman's hand to protect the students,Kingman attempted to punch him but missed. The confrontation ended only when security personnel from Faneuil Hall intervened and asked Kingman to leave the area. The tour guide reported no injuries, although Kingman later claimed he suffered injuries to his thumb and shoulder, requiring physical therapy.

The second charge, shoplifting, is related to an incident that occured just days after the altercation. Employees at a local liquor store reported that Kingman attempted to leave the premises with a bottle of vodka without paying. Staff described Kingman as a repeat offender,noting that he has faced previous shoplifting charges and a public drinking violation in the past. These cumulative legal issues prompted the active warrants that ultimately led to his arrest in the Benjamin Franklin costume. The charges highlight a pattern of behavior that contrasts sharply with the dignified image of the historical figure he portrays.

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Court Proceedings and Personal Background

Kingman appeared in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday morning, still wearing his colonial garb during his arraignment. He entered a plea of not guilty to both charges. His defense attorney, Nicholas Santiago, argued for his release on personal recognizance, emphasizing Kingman's long history of community service and dedication to his craft. Santiago noted that Kingman has worked as a self-employed tour guide for the past six years and has previously served eight years in the US Coast Guard. He also highlighted Kingman's educational background, which includes a bachelor's degree from Suffolk University and a master's degree from Northeastern University,as well as his training as an electrician.

The judge agreed to release Kingman on personal recognizance,rejecting the prosecutors' request for cash bail. However, the release came with specific conditions, including an order for Kingman to stay away from the location of the alleged shoplifting and to have no contact with the victim of the assault. Santiago stated that Kingman has been sober since the March incident and is committed to continuing his work as a tour guide. Kingman himself expressed regret over the arrest, describing it as unpleasant but noting that the charges were minor compared to more severe crimes. He remains confident in his legal representation and expects the matter to be resolved without significantly impacting his business operations.

Public Reaction and Future Legal Steps

The arrest has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with many finding humor in the juxtaposition of a Founding Father reenactor being taken into police custody. Some onlookers initially believed they were witnessing a staged performance, only to be corrected by the reality of the handcuffs and officers procedure. Despite the public spectacle, Kingman maintains that the event was not representative of his character or his professional commitment to educating tourists about Boston's history. He stated that he complied with officers during the arrest and is aware of the serioUsness of the legal proceedings against him.

As Kingman prepares for his next court appearance, the case serves as a reminder of the personal struggles that can occur behind the mask of public performance. The pretrial hearing is scheduled for January thirteenth, where the court will review the evidence and determine the next steps in the legal process. For now, Kingman has returned to his life in Beacon Hill, hoping to relocate past the incidents that led to his unusual detention. The tale continues to be a topic of conversation in Boston, blending local crime news with the city's enduring fascination with its colonial heritage and the characters who bring it to life for visitors.