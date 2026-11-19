Wisconsin man Benjamin Carpenter charged with first-degree intentional homicide following investigation into wife Erica Carpenter's death and alleged affair.

Benjamin Carpenter, 45, was formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide by law enforcement authorities on Tuesday in West Allis, Wisconsin. The charges follow a comprehensive two-year investigation into the suspicious death of his wife, Erica Carpenter, 40, which dismantled the initial narrative of a fatal household accident. Investigators concluded that the couple's death was not a tragic mishap but a calculated act involving marital infidelity and potential poisoning.

Erica Carpenter was found deceased at her home on the morning of October 14, 2024, after police responded to a welfare check the previous night. Responders discovered Benjamin performing CPR on his wife, who was bleeding from the head and had a face described by officers as very blue. He claimed she had collapsed suddenly while they were doing laundry in the basement, and that he attempted to carry her upstairs before both fell, causing her to strike her head against a cinder block wall.

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Despite the severity of her injuries, Benjamin Carpenter allegedly did not immediately call emergency services. Instead, he reportedly attempted to carry his unconscious wife upstairs himself before slipping on the stairs. Their son, who was sleeping upstairs, was reportedly woken by the noise of the fall. Erica was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:14 am on October 14, 2024, marking the beginning of a complex criminal inquiry into first-degree intentional homicide.

A pivotal shift in the investigation occurred on October 22, 2024, when a witness approached authorities with allegations that Benjamin Carpenter was engaged in an affair with a woman identified only as AMV. The witness stated that Carpenter had promised to ask Erica for a divorce the weekend she died and had spent the night at AMV's residence shortly after Erica's death. Surveillance footage from a pub-crawl fundraiser held in Erica's memory approximately a month later allegedly showed the couple behaving as a romantic pair, further corroborating the witness's claims.

Forensic analysis of Benjamin Carpenter's three mobile phones provided critical digital evidence that contradicted his previous statements. Although he initially assured investigators that he had not deleted any content in the preceding 24 hours and provided his passcodes, recovered data revealed significant discrepancies. Deleted text messages indicated that Erica had questioned him about placing an unknown powder into her drinks, specifically asking what he had been doing to her water days before her death.

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When detectives questioned him about the status of his marriage during the inquiry, he reportedly gave a hesitant response, stating that the situation was good after a noticeable pause. These digital artifacts, combined with disturbing internet search history conducted hours before her death, formed a complex picture of premeditation and deceit. Search logs showed he looked up phrases such as watching someone you love die and can I crush pills and take them in water shortly before her passing.

The revelation of criminal charges has reopened deep emotional wounds for Erica Carpenter's parents, Debra and Michael Clarenbach, who had endured two years of grief and unanswered questions following their daughter's passing. Debra Clarenbach described her daughter as one of a kind, emphasizing the unique bond the family shared. The sudden turn from a closed tragedy to an active homicide investigation has forced the family to relive their loss during a period where they believed they were beginning to heal.

Michael Clarenbach articulated the profound emotional toll of this development, noting that it felt as though the bandage had been ripped off the wounds just as they were starting to close. For the Clarenbach family, the charges against Benjamin Carpenter represent a long-awaited confrontation with the truth. The investigation has shifted the narrative from a tragic domestic accident to a case involving alleged murder and infidelity, challenging the family's understanding of their daughter's final days.

Benjamin Carpenter now faces formal charges of first-degree intentional homicide, a serious felony that carries significant legal penalties. The prosecution's case relies heavily on the convergence of physical evidence, digital forensics, and witness testimony that collectively undermine the original accident report. The discovery of suspicious substances in Erica's drinking water, as alluded to by the deleted messages, adds a layer of complexity to the medical examiner's findings and the legal strategy.

The medical examiner's autopsy added further questions to the case. Erica was found to have hydrocodone in her system, despite having no prescription for the medication. Investigators said its presence could not be ruled out as a possible contributor to her death. Her cause of death was ultimately listed as undetermined. However, the deputy chief medical examiner identified blunt-force injuries to her neck and petechial hemorrhaging, findings that can be associated with asphyxia.

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Toxicology reports showed insomnia medication and hydrocodone in her system at the time of her death. When the medical examiner questioned Carpenter about how he had been holding Erica during their alleged fall down the stairs, his explanation reportedly failed to account for why her heart had stopped beating. This inconsistency has been a focal point for prosecutors building their case against him.

In another disturbing development, police were called to the same home in May 2025 after AMV accused Carpenter of putting his hand around her neck and strangling her. She allegedly told an Uber driver collecting her that if she died, Carpenter was responsible, before showing the driver his contact details on her phone. This incident further painted a picture of a volatile and dangerous relationship that extended beyond Erica's death.

In October 2025, investigators also interviewed the couple's son. He reportedly recalled hearing a scream followed by a loud thud on the night his mother died. He also told police his father removed photographs of Erica from the family home around four weeks after her death. AMV subsequently moved into the property two or three months later, raising additional questions about the timeline of events and the suspect's behavior.

Carpenter is currently being held without bond at Milwaukee County Jail. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday. The legal proceedings against Benjamin Carpenter move forward with the hope that the detailed evidence gathered by investigators will provide the closure and accountability the Clarenbach family has sought for the past two years.

As the court process unfolds, the case in West Allis serves as a stark reminder of how modern forensic techniques can unravel complex fabrications. The detailed timeline of events, from the initial police response to the recovery of deleted messages, illustrates the meticulous work required to secure charges in cases involving hidden crimes. The outcome of the judicial process will likely have lasting implications for the community in Wisconsin.

The case highlights the challenges families face when grieving is interrupted by the revelation of criminal activity. The Clarenbachs have spoken publicly about their pain, describing how the truth has been a double-edged sword. While it provides answers, it also forces them to confront a darker reality about the man they once knew. This case continues to evolve as prosecutors prepare to present their findings to a grand jury and beyond.