While taking audiences back to the 2010s for 'Overcompensating', Benito Skinner wants to embrace a simpler time.

Benito Skinner Teases “2016 Millennial Hopecore” For ‘Overcompensating’ Season 2: “Sorry For The Wait” ‘SNL’ Makes Grok Do “Epic Vulgar Roast” Of Elon Musk On ‘Weekend Update’: “The Worst Thing South Africa Has Ever Done”“It feels really sweet and funny, and I’m so proud of it, so I hope people feel like we did it justice.

Sorry for the wait. ”” in store for the sophomore season.

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“I do play two characters this season. Yeah, there’s something coming, something sinister,” he said in June. Inspired by his own journey to coming out of the closet as a college jock, Skinner’s semi-autobiographical series wasas hilarious party girl Hailee, Season 2 guest appearances include Tom Francis as Declan Bishop, Aisha Dee as Naomi and AnnaSophia Robb as Chels.

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Also reprising their recurring roles from Season 1 are Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Lukas Gage, Rish Shah, Andrea Martin, Julia Shiplett, Nell Verlaque, Danielle Perez, Yasmine Sahid, Boman Martinez-Reid, Tomaso Sanelli and Austin Lindsay. ‘Godzilla’ Stalks $32M U.S. Bow, Best For Live-Action Foreign-Language Pic