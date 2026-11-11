Bengals' Unsung Trio is Dominating This Season

A dominant trio!

Cincinnati Bengals punter Ryan Rehkow , place kicker Evan McPherson and long snapper William Wagner shake hands during warmups before the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect When you think of the Cincinnati Bengals, you think of a star-studded offense with players like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, and a hungry defense led by superstar Dexter Lawrence. People often overlook the resilience and consistency of Darrin Simmons' three-man unit: long snapper William Wagner, punter Ryan Rehkow, and kicker Evan McPherson.so far this season on field goals.

Also read How one tweet apparently caused Bengals to nix trade — and enrage Eagles

Evan McPherson has not missed an extra point and is 12-for-12 on his kicks so far this season, including 6-for-6 on 50-plus-yarders. McPherson has made 24 consecutive field goals, breaking the previous franchise record of 21. Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicks a 57 yard field goal during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfor September after he converted all eight of his field goals, marking the second time he has won this award in his career. Yet behind those headline-grabbing numbers lies a tightly coordinated, three-man operation. The snap must be executed perfectly, and the hold needs to have the laces facing away. The Bengals have been exceptionally consistent in this execution.

Advertisement

In just their second year together, Wagner, Rehkow, and McPherson are one of the two teams, the other being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that have been Perfect in field goals and extra points this season. Field goals are crucial in close games, but so is flipping the field. You never want to punt, but when Rehkow is called upon, he delivers.

Just like McPherson, Rehkow brought home the honors of AFCFootball - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2026 Cincinnati Bengals' Ryan Rehkow celebrates after the match REUTERS/Ana Beltran | REUTERS Rehkow has placed more than half of his punts inside the 20-yard line this season, resulting in zero touchbacks. This transformation has turned the punt unit into a formidable defensive asset.

Since this has created no explosive returns, the opposing team is forced to operate from its own end zone, giving the defense the ultimate advantage: a long field. Ultimately, a team’s record relies on its capability to manage hidden yardage and high-leverage situations efficiently. In a game where margins are important, operational perfection on Special Teams isn’t just desirable; it’s the foundation of winning football.

Cincinnati's three-man team of Rehkow, McPherson, and Wagner has been exceptional this year and looks to continue its dominance. Charlie Herzner writes for Bengals On SI, Reds On SI and Bearcats On SI. A lifelong Cincinnati sports fan and current Communication student at the University of Cincinnati, he covers all things Bengals and Reds, bringing dedicated analysis and coverage across all levels of the respective organizations.