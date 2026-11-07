Bengals Trade Idea Would Add Experienced Veteran on Defense

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the better teams in the AFC, but they need to make a few big moves if they want to separate themselves as serious contenders in the NFL. They could use some supporting help on offense. They have one of the best offenses in the league, but it's because of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

Also read 3 Wide Receivers That Bengals Could Trade for to Bolster Their Offense

They could use an additional wide receiver or some help at running back. They could also use some support on defense, especially in the secondary. Their cornerback room is decent, but it might not be good enough to win the Super Bowl. Adding some support at the trade deadline would help quite a bit.in which the Bengals swung a trade for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson and cornerback Cam Hart celebrate a pass defense against the Houston Texans during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectPopper wrote .

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"His 23 career interceptions rank fifth among active players. Jackson has missed four games with a hamstring injury but was back in practice all three days last week in a limited capacity. The Bengals offered a 2027 sixth-round pick. The Lions offered a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The Chargers accepted the Bengals’ offer.

" Jackson is the perfect combination of impactful and affordable. The Bengals don't need a superstar on defense, as they already made their big trade to acquire Dexter Lawrence a few months ago. But their cornerback room needs some support, and Jackson has enough gas left in the tank to help them make a run for the Super Bowl.

Jackson being on an expiring deal would be a benefit for the Bengals, as they wouldn't be tied to him beyond just this season. Adding him in exchange for a late-round draft pick, while paying him pennies on the dollar compared with other starting cornerbacks, would be a move too good for Cincinnati to pass up. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

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Cincinnati has made an in-season trade in each of the past two seasons. They're guaranteed to be at least 5-3 at the deadline and could improve to 6-2 with a win over the Falcons in Madrid. For more on that matchup, watch the video below andZach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels.

He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher . Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.