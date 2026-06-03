Bengals Stars React To Myles Garrett's Trade Exit From AFC North

Cincinnati won't be facing the NFL's best defensive player twice a season anymore.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is pursued by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.

| Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Myles Garrett's reign of terror in the AFC North is over after the Browns traded the best defensive player in football for a massive trade haul just a few months removed from him breaking the NFL's single-season sack record.quarterback Joe Burrow 12 times in 10 games and ESPN noted he has a 3.3 QBR overall on snaps where Garrett gets the first pressure on him. He’s Burrow Kryptonite, and now Cincinnati’s Superman won’t have to deal with him this season unless they battle in the Super Bowl.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single season sack record by Garrett. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images Players like Ja'Marr Chase, Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims gave their thoughts on the news this week.

"Good for us, I don't really care, but good for us" Chase said about the move, even though strong edge rusher Jared Verse is going to Cleveland in the deal. Chase also described how he heard the news.

"Yay and then back to practice. I really don't care at the end of the day, just making it a little more of a chance for us. We always had a chance, but now we have a higher chance.

""Good deal, but happy for him. I'm sure he's in a good place, but it's good for us as well I guess," Higgins noted. Those two don't have to face his wrath head on but player's like Brown and Mims do. Still, they are focused on what they can control in this division.

Those tackles gave some thoughts on the deal to.

“You still have to go win on Sundays. Congrats to Myles… is a young player who is also a great player. Very talented. I have a lot of respect for his game.

” Mims is now set to battle Verse for years to come after the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year got swapped for Garrett.

“It’s the hardest division anywhere, whether it’s Myles Garrett or Jared Verse,” the rising right tackle said to Hobson this week. “Both great players. Both have been to the Pro Bowl. Verse has been every year he’s been in the league.

We came in together. A great player. You’ve got to block both of them at the end of the day. ”Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI.

He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.





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