Bengals Star Dexter Lawrence Throws Out Cincinnati Reds First Pitch as Offseason Rolls on

The star takes the mound!

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026.

| Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagestossed out the first pitch ahead of Sunday's Cincinnati Reds loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks to close the weekend. Cincinnati couldn't get the win in a 5-3 loss, but Lawrence provided some pregame excitement along with his buddy and trench-mauling teammate, B.J. Hill.

"Yeah, I'm trying to see what I got," Lawrence said before the toss. " Just got to put a little arch into it. "Lawrence avoided the first-pitch blunders that can strike people on those elevated mounds. He threw a heater right down the middle and got a big crowd pop from the early-arriving fans.

“I was shocked that he was here every day,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Lawrence last month. “Right after we traded for him, he just chose to jump right in and not miss a day initially,” Taylor said. “I think that just shows, I hate to speak for him, but just the excitement he has to be here with these guys in the locker room.

Had a chance to meet with him one-on-one several times, and I love his personality.

“There’s certainly a level of excitement when the organization takes a swing on a guy like that and gives up the 10th pick in the draft and goes and gets a known commodity that really has uplifted this locker room. And, guys are excited to be around him, and he’s gonna make everybody around him better. ” Lawrence is ready to make a big impact once pads go on for training camps next month.

Now, Cincinnati is preparing to roll through mandatory minicamp this week. Those sessions start on Tuesday and conclude on Thursday, before a roughly month-long break ahead of training camp. Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI.

He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.





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