Bengals Rally Past Falcons in Madrid Behind Burrow and Chase Dominance

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase lead the Cincinnati Bengals to victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Madrid's Bernabéu Stadium on Nov. 8, 2026, setting up a critical showdown with the Steelers.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Madrid's Bernabéu Stadium on November 8, 2026, in a dominant display of offensive firepower that highlighted the team's elite capabilities. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase orchestrated a high-scoring affair, leaving the visiting Falcons unable to contain the Bengal attack throughout the contest.

Offensive Explosion in Madrid

Joe Burrow delivered a clinical performance that solidified his standing in the MVP race, finishing with 24 completions for 271 yards and four total touchdowns. Burrow threw three of those scores in the first half alone, completing 18 passes for 234 yards before the break. His accuracy and efficiency kept the Falcons' defense completely off balance for the duration of the game. Burrow played at the peak of his career, showing no signs of the fatigue that often affects teams playing international games away from home.

Also read Joe Burrow Leads Cincinnati Bengals Past Atlanta Falcons in First NFL Game in Madrid

Ja'Marr Chase was the primary weapon in this offensive showcase, recording the best first half of his professional career. Chase caught eight passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in the opening thirty minutes. He continued to make big plays throughout the game, exceeding pre-game expectations with his volume and impact on the field. His ability to separate from coverage created consistent mismatches that the Falcons could not resolve.

Tee Higgins and Supporting Cast

Wide receiver Tee Higgins provided crucial secondary support with five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. Higgins secured several difficult grabs in key moments, including two receptions in the end zone that extended the Bengals' lead. He is currently enjoying the best season of his career within this dynamic offensive system. His presence allowed the Falcons' secondary to spread themselves thin, opening up more space for Chase and the running game.

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The running backs also contributed effectively to the balanced attack. Chase Brown and Samaje Perine combined for 100 rushing yards on 20 carries. Brown led the group with an average of 6.3 yards per carry and added three receptions for 18 additional yards. This performance may reduce the team's urgency to acquire another running back at the trade deadline. Both backs executed their assigned roles with efficiency and discipline.

Defensive Lapses and Costly Errors

Despite the offensive success, the Bengals defense struggled with mental errors that nearly kept the Falcons competitive. Cornerback DJ Turner II committed two costly pass interference penalties that directly led to Falcons touchdowns. Turner also missed a key tackle on third down against Bijan Robinson, allowing an All-Pro running back to convert a crucial first down. These errors were symptomatic of a larger issue that defensive coordinator Al Golden must address immediately.

Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Battle further exacerbated the defensive woes by dropping an interception that would have ended the scoring threat. An offsides penalty in the first half also negated a Falcons punt, resulting in a field goal that kept Atlanta within striking distance. All of the Falcons points came from these unnecessary mistakes by the Bengals defense. The unit must correct these lapses in judgment to remain elite in the second half of the season.

Mike Gesicki saw a reduced role in this matchup, recording two catches for 11 yards. The tight end's touchdown streak ended, but he still holds the franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown at five. His limited usage indicates the game plan focused heavily on the passing game through the wide receiver corps.

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Looking Ahead to Pittsburgh

The Bengals now travel back to Cincinnati to prepare for a critical matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The team will use the week to refine their defensive discipline while maintaining the offensive rhythm established in Madrid. Winning this divisional rivalry game is essential for playoff positioning. The staff must ensure the defense minimizes penalties and mental errors against a disciplined Pittsburgh offense.