The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for their third international game in Madrid against the Atlanta Falcons, involving complex logistics, custom flight arrangements, and early arrival for practiCe at the Spanish Football Federation facility.

Logistical Preparation and International Travel

The Cincinnati Bengals are undertaking the complex logistical challenge of transporting their entire operation to Madrid , Spain, for their upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons . This marks the squad's third international game and their first since traveling to London in 2019. Jeff Brickner , the director of operations,has spent the last six months meticulously planning every aspect of this journey, aiming to create a temporary version of thier home facilities within the Spanish capital. The travel party consists of 201 individuals, including players, coaches, staff, and equipment,all of whom will board an American Airlines jet featuring 306 seats. A key feature of this aircraft is the inclusion of 60 lay-flat seats, with eight specifically designed for larger players, ensuring that athletes like quarterback Joe Burrow can rest adequately during the eight-hour flight.

Brickner and his squad are focused on removing any logistical distractions from the players and coaches so they can concentrate solely on football. This involves managing everything from software and hardware to electrical converters and plug adapters. jake Kiser, the IT chief, is ensuring that all technical equipment functions correctly under Spain's electrical system. The preparation began immediately after the May announcement of the game, with Brickner collecting updated passports for all players. Equipment Manager Adam Knollman has been managing a massive inventory manifest required by customs, detailing the country of origin, weight, and dimensions for every item paCked. This includes an extra 2,000 pounds of contingency equipment, a significant increase from the 10,000 pounds typically packed for an AFC North game.

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Facility Setup and Technical Specifications

Unlike the 2019 London trip,which was condensed into approximately two days and one practice, the Madrid schedule allows the team to arrive early enough for two full practices and a day for personal rest. The team will utilize La Ciudad del Futbol, the practice facility of the Spanish Football Federation, located about 20 miles northwest of Madrid. This move away from hotel ballrooms provides a more professional environment. Prior to the squads arrival, 17 pallets of water, Gatorade, and IT supplies for meeting rooms were shipped via ocean freighter and arrived at the facility and hotel two weeks ago. Staff members Mike Houk and his training room crew coordinated these shipments, while Knollman and his assistants handle the heavy lifting of setting up the practice facility on Wednesday and the locker room at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

The Santiago Bernabeu, a historic venue that underwent massive renovations in 2024, seats over 83,000 spectators. The playing surface is a hybrid of Bermuda and Ryegrass, maintained on a hydraulic tray system that allows the field to slide out from underneath eight stories. this system enables the stadium to store growing grass with artificial lighting underneath, ensuring a pristine surface for the game. Brickner is dispatching each player with four to six pairs of shoes, including seven different types of studs,to accomodate the specific conditions of the field. The staff has studied locker room layouts through pictures and videos to ensure the setup matches their home standards, creating a familiar environment for the athletes.

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Dietary Adaptations and Squad Morale

Food preparation is another critical component of the trip, with Chef Ory Maxwell joining the party to provide daily meals with a Spanish flair. Dishes may include Jamon, a mainstream dry-cured Spanish ham, to introduce local flavors while maintaining the team's healthy eating standards. The hotel liaison visited Philadelphia during the preseason game to videotape the Bengals' feeding routines, ensuring that the culinary arrangements align with the players' dietary needs. Brickner has filed extensive 130-page event banquet orders, up from the usual 90,to account for these special requirements. players are accustomed to traveling and are generally looking forward to the Spanish touches added to their routine.

Key personell such as Travis Brammer, known as the Vicar of Video, and trainer Roberto Cardona, a fluent Spanish speaker who serves as a translator and liaison, are essential to the team's smooth operation. cardona is described as smooth and capable of handling various on-the-ground issues. despite the extensive planning, there is one unique challenge: all equipment will remain in Spain after the game to expedite the trip home. the gear will be palletized, loaded onto a truck, and transferred to a commercial plane heading to Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. It will be trucked back to Paycor Stadium in moment for Wednesday's practice, a process Knollman likens to leaving a child at summer camp. meanwhile, the team continues to perform well on the field, with wide receiver Tee Higgins recently named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a victory over the Tennessee Titans.