Bengals Outside Top Five Teams Most Likely To Get Back Into NFL Playoffs During 2026 Season

Cincinnati will have gone over 1,000 days between playoff appearances.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase leaps fo a catch in the zone as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano defends in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The catch was ruled incomplete upon further review. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORKhave been shut out of the NFL playoffs for three consecutive seasons, but that could change in a big way this fall. FOX Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman ranked all 18 non-playoff teams from least to most likely to get back into the dance this January, and Cincinnati wasn't right at the top.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Auman featured BetMGM Sportsbook odds for each team to make the playoffs. Cincinnati is a decently-sized -155 favorite to get back into the playoffs this coming season.

"The Cincinnati Bengals' defense has been enough of a liability to negate a prolific passing game with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, keeping them out of the playoffs three years in a row," Auman wrote. "Zac Taylor likely won't survive as the head coach with a fourth year like that. So, can big swings for Lawrence and edge rusher Boye Mafe get the Bengals to at least an average defense?

Over the last two years, the Bengals have had four games in which they scored 38-plus points and lost — the rest of the NFL combined has had five such games. They're favored to win 15 of their games, which is the second-most in the NFL, and have the third-easiest schedule based on their opponents' combined winning percentage from last season.

" Cincinnati has a case to be higher on this list than some of the other teams above them , and the schedule/health factors are a big reason why. The Bengals face the third-easiest schedule in the league by both 2025 opponent win rate and 2026 projected betting win totals.

Add in the fact that they have a fully healthy Burrow compared to the Chiefs working Patrick Mahomes back from injury, and you get a strong profile to go playoff hunting again. Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI.

He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.





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