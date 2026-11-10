Bengals nix agreed-upon trade with Eagles, sources say

A trade that would've sent Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to Cincinnati has been called off, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Following reports that the deal was tentatively confirmed, the Bengals are expected to back out after the revelation of a hidden cost, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to OverTheCap.com, Cincinnati would have lost a 2027 compensatory third-round draft pick on top of the sixth-round pick it was trading to the Eagles for Ebiketie. As things stood heading into deadline day, the Bengals were set to get the extra pick because of an offset in free agency that benefited Cincinnati, largely because of the deal former defensive endCincinnati was looking to add an edge rusher to bolster a defensive line that recently lost one of its best players.

Advertisement

Rookie, who was having a standout debut season, was placed on injured reserve following a right wrist injury he suffered in Week 8. Howell has one sack, five quarterback hits and a 15.3% pressure rate in seven games this season. Ebiketie, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason, has a 4.6% pressure rate and two quarterback hits in nine contests with Philadelphia.br/]