Bengals Lose Practice Squad Member to NFC Team as 2026 Season Rolls on

A fresh spot opens.

Nov 6, 2026; Madrid, Spain; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson during practice at the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol . Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"With veteran QB Gardner Minshew sidelined due to a UCL injury, the Cardinals are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad, per sources.

The Cardinals will be Johnson’s 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons," Johnson had been with the Bengals all offseason and through this season as he heads west for another new journey in the NFL. He started for the team in the 2026 preseason and spoke about how much potential they had to make noise in 2026.

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"Yeah, we headed in the right direction," Johnson said in August. "I understand it's a long season, and I understand the process is about what you do every day. And what we're doing right now is we're focused on the moment, and we're checking the boxes in the moment. And with every team I've been around that does that, over time it works out in your favor.

I think we just have to stay in the moment and keep taking it one day at a time.

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"The team is preparing for a huge AFC North matchup against the Steelers this week. "I think all the divisional games going forward are going to be big games for us," Head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday. "That's nothing new. I'm not going to talk the game down.

It's going to be nice having our fans at home. I think they'll be fired up for this one, so we should have a great atmosphere. Now, again, it's just on us to handle the week the right way.

" Cincinnati has a new slate of practice days coming up on Wednesday and beyond as the whole team tries to fight off the jet lag from a European trip. For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.