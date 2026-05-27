Bengals legend Boomer Esiason slams Giants rookie over Trump introduction

Former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason publicly rebuked Giants linebacker Abdul Carter for criticizing teammate Jaxson Dart after Dart introduced President Trump at a college event, reigniting debate over political involvement in sports.

Bengals legend and longtime WFAN radio personality Boomer Esiason launched a sharp verbal attack on second‑year New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter on Tuesday morning after Carter publicly chastised his teammate quarterback Jaxson Dart for introducing President Trump at a recent college event.

Esiason dismissed Carter as immature and insisted that his criticism was unfounded, noting that Dart had been simply fulfilling a request to welcome the president on stage. The former quarterback, now a prominent sports broadcaster, said that labeling Carter's social‑media outburst as a man‑to‑man discussion was absurd because, in his view, there was only one man on the call - Jaxson Dart - and that Dart was operating within the bounds of his role as a team leader.

Esiason emphasized that the real mistake lay with Carter, not with Dart, who had been asked to usher the commander‑in‑chief onto the podium to discuss tax cuts that had been enacted the previous year. He added that it is a rare privilege for any athlete to stand beside a sitting president, regardless of the individual's political leanings, and that the backlash against Trump was echoing the same type of resistance that some fans showed toward former presidents such as Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The incident at Rockland Community College in New York unfolded when Jaxson Dart opened his remarks with a chant that referenced his loyalty to the university's football program before introducing Donald Trump. The president responded with praise for Dart, calling him a future Hall of Famer in his mind and thanking him for the opportunity to address the crowd.

Carter, who had posted a short video clip of the ceremony on his personal account, added a caption that suggested he believed the event was fabricated by artificial intelligence, expressing puzzlement over the political spectacle. The post quickly drew attention from fans and media alike, prompting Esiason's on‑air condemnation. The linebacker's reaction has reignited a broader discussion about the place of political expression in sports, especially when athletes are asked to participate in high‑profile events that carry clear political implications.

Within the Giants organization, head coach John Harbaugh has not yet issued a public statement regarding the controversy. Harbaugh is known to be a supporter of President Trump and has visited the White House in the past, making it unlikely that he would censure Dart for fulfilling his assignment.

Moreover, former Giants great Lawrence Taylor, who also enjoys a reputation as a Trump ally, has historically introduced the president at various speaking engagements. Carter's own history with the franchise adds another layer to the narrative. He entered the league as the third overall pick and drew media attention before his rookie season when he sought permission from Taylor to wear the iconic number fifty‑six jersey.

However, his inaugural year on the field was marked by inconsistent performances and a series of off‑field missteps, including sleeping through mandatory team meetings and posting immature comments on social media. Esiason referenced this background, reminding listeners that Carter had previously been admonished for tardiness, failure to live up to his draft status, and for aspiring to emulate a legend who has frequently stood beside the nation's leader.

The coach's lack of comment and the broader support for Trump among senior Giants figures suggest that the controversy may continue to circulate without immediate resolution, while Carter's future with the team hangs in a delicate balance





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