Bengals Land Surprisingly Low in 2026 NFL Defensive Triplets Rankings

Is Cincinnati's potential on defense being undervalued?

Bengals Dax Hill celebrates a play during their game against the Steelers on Sunday November 16, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium. | © Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesSI's Gilberto Manzano placed Cincinnati's trio of Dexter Lawrence, Dax Hill and Demetrius Knight Jr. at No. 29 overall, ranking them ahead of only three teams.

While Manzano acknowledged the impact Lawrence could have on the defense, his evaluation largely centered around concerns surrounding the rest of the unit. Those concerns aren't entirely unfounded. Cincinnati's defense was historically bad a season ago, and both Knight and Hill still have plenty to prove before they can be considered among the league's more established players at their respective positions.

That said, Hill finished the season on a high note, showing the potential that made him a first-round pick back in 2022. However, ranking the Bengals all the way down at No. 29 feels like an evaluation that focuses heavily on the floor of the group rather than its ceiling.

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Lawrence remains one of the NFL's premier defenders when healthy and playing at his best.

Even though Manzano pointed out that Lawrence only recorded half a sack in his final season with the New York Giants, sack totals alone don't fully capture his impact. Throughout his career, Lawrence has consistently disrupted opposing offenses by collapsing pockets, commanding double teams, and creating opportunities for those around him. Those traits could become even more impactful in Cincinnati, where the Bengals have significantly revamped the defensive front entering 2026.

Despite those improvements, Manzano wasn't convinced the upgrades in the trenches were enough to significantly boost Cincinnati's standing in the rankings. That's a fair point. Defensive triplet rankings are designed to evaluate impact players at multiple levels of a defense, not simply reward teams with elite defensive lines. And yet, Cincinnati's ranking still feels very low.

The Bengals still have legitimate questions throughout the defense, but they also have one of the league's most disruptive interior defenders leading the way and two young players capable of taking significant steps forward in 2026. If Lawrence returns to form, Hill continues to show promise in the secondary, and Knight emerges as a reliable playmaker, Cincinnati's placement near the bottom of these rankings could quickly become one of the easiest offseason predictions to revisit with questions.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, includingBen Latham is a Cincinnati native and a 2025 graduate of The Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

At Ohio State, he reported on science and research for The Lantern and provided written coverage for various sporting events. He has also produced independent sports writing and analysis centered on Ohio State football.





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