The Cincinnati Bengals drop to 7-3 after a 22-20 defeat against the Washington Commanders on Nov 23, 2026, despite strong individual performances from Joe Burrow and Boye Mafe.

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a crucial 22-20 defeat against the Washington Commanders on Monday night, Nov 23, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Played in heavy rain, the loss causes the Bengals to slip to a 7-3 record and relinquishes their chance to take a commanding lead in the AFC North division standings.

Boye Mafe Dominates With Career-High Sack Total

Boye Mafe delivered a game-wrecking performance that stood out as the bright spot for the Bengals defense throughout the contest. The defensive end consistently pressured the Washington Commanders offensive line, recording three sacks in the first half alone. His efforts in Landover brought his season total to a new career-high of 9.5 sacks, leaving him with seven remaining games to potentially set a new franchise benchmark.

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Myles Murphy, however, struggled significantly during the same period. The Bengals defensive end was beaten by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who juked him to convert a third down for a 10-yard touchdown run that closed the first half. Murphy later committed an offsides penalty that extended a drive in the red zone, highlighting the defensive inconsistencies that plagued the team on Monday.

Burrow and Perine Provide Offensive Spark

Joe Burrow navigated the slick conditions to keep the Bengals in contention, relying heavily on his trusted targets throughout the night. Samaje Perine emerged as a key playmaker in the rainy first half, flashing his ability to gain yards after contact. His most significant contribution came late in the first half when he caught a short pass from Burrow and rushed 44 yards downfield to set up the team's first score of the evening.

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Perine finished the contest with 10 touches for 96 total yards, proving essential in moving the chains when the passing game was compromised by the weather. Mike Gesicki also provided critical support, leading all receivers with five catches for 77 yards. The tight end frequently connected with Burrow on extended plays, offering a reliable safety valve when the secondary coverage was tight. Colbie Young added value with a crucial red zone reception despite having only four receiving yards on the night.

Al Golden Defense Fails in Final Minute

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels orchestrated the game-winning drive with just 46 seconds remaining on the clock. Daniels sprinted past Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter for a 47-yard scramble, a play that exposed significant issues in the middle of the field. Carter, who has shown inconsistent form all season, failed to position himself properly to limit the gain, allowing Daniels to easily secure the first down.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden was criticized for his unit's inability to establish urgency in the final minute. The defense allowed two deep shots down the middle of the field, which positioned the Commanders perfectly for the game-winning field goal. This late-game collapse continues a troubling trend for the Bengals, who have struggled to close out games over the middle of the season, raising serious concerns about their ability to secure victories in tight matchups moving forward.