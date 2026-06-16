Bengals Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Reveals Player He Is 'A Big Fan Of'

The Cincinnati Bengals will be reliant on this returning veteran next season. long haul

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Al Golden speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Friday, April 24, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images With the needs of every NFL organization flipping on a dime from season to season, being able to hang your hat on the belief that any player is in for the long haul is no longer a given.

So when certain players like Jalen Davis have seen the rollercoasters of a four-win season, a Super Bowl run, two AFC Championship games, and three straight postseason-less campaigns, they quickly become cult heroes. Yet with Davis, it's not just the fans he connects with; defensive coordinator Al Golden spoke about Davis on Dan Hoard’s ““I'm a big Jalen Davis fan. Tremendous person, great work ethic, intellect, confidence when he's on the field, the ability to run it.

He gives me so much confidence on the defensive side, as a play caller, because I know he's always gonna right the ship,” quoted Golden. , two tackles for loss, with three passes defended, two forced fumbles and one interception. Davis’ sole interception during his eight-year career came in Cincinnati’s 45-21 win over the Miami Dolphins in late December, where Davis took advantage of a poorly thrown sideline pass from Quinn Ewers.

While Davis has been through it all with the Bengals, he has largely had to do it from the bench, starting three games in his entire career, all of which came last season. The 30-year-old notched a“He's always gonna communicate where he is lined up, and what we need to get done. So, obviously, that's comforting from my standpoint.

“The thing I'll say about JD is, he had a great offseason, and what I mean by that is before he got here. He started the offseason program in tremendous condition, and he couldn't wait to show me the condition that he was in,” finished Golden.

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Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.





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