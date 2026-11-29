Cincinnati Bengals defeat New Orleans Saints 19-9 on November 29, 2026, with defensive stands and Joe Burrow rushing touchdowns securing sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

The Cincinnati Bengals improved their record to 8-3 after defeating the New Orleans Saints 19-9 on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The victory secured sole possession of first place in the AFC North for Cincinnati. The team played in a driving rain storm at Paycor Stadium, resulting in a gritty defensive battle rather than a high-scoring offensive showcase. Cincinnati now holds the second-best record in the entire AFC conference.

Bengals Defense Forces Four Turnovers

Head coach Al Golden defensive unit bent but did not break against the Saints offense. The defense forced four turnovers on downs during the game, effectively stifling New Orleans scoring opportunities. A crucial fourth-and-goal stand occurred on the Saints opening possession from the two-yard line, preventing an early touchdown. The defense held the Saints scoreless in the first half, with safety Bryan Cook capping the period with an interception as time expired in the second quarter. Cook recorded five total tackles and two pass breakups in addition to the interception. He also made a key tackle on running back Travis Etienne Jr. at the one-yard line to force a field goal.

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Joe Burrow and Rushing Attack Control

Quarterback Joe Burrow managed the game efficiently rather than relying on spectacular passing. Burrow completed 11-of-19 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown. The running game provided significant support with Samaje Perine leading the way with 13 carries for 62 yards. Chase Brown added 11 attempts for 24 yards, while Burrow himself rushed six times for 36 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals moved the ball well, scoring on three of their first five possessions. They ultimately scored on four possessions and only punted twice during critical moments of the game. A one-yard touchdown run by Burrow in the fourth quarter extended the lead to 19-3.

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Key Receivers Impact Despite Weather

Rookie tight end Jack Endries led the Bengals receiving corps with three catches for 45 yards, including a 31-yard gain. Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young recorded a touchdown catch for the second consecutive week. Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas was active for the first time since Week 2 following thumb surgery. Iosivas recorded two catches for 51 yards, including a 43-yard gain on the opening drive. He also had a touchdown reception that was initially called back due to a holding penalty. Star receiver Tee Higgins remained inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Boye Mafe and Kicker Steal Show

Pass rusher Boye Mafe recorded two sacks on the day, bringing his season total to a career-high 11.5 sacks. Mafe has recorded five sacks in his last two games. Kicker Evan McPherson delivered critical kicks despite missing an extra point early in the game. He converted a crucial field goal in the driving rain late in the second quarter, giving Cincinnati a 9-3 lead. DJ Turner led all defenders with eight tackles. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Dax Hill each recorded six tackles. Hill added four passes defensed, while Knight recorded two tackles for loss.