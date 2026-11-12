Bengals coach Zac Taylor acknowledges fault in failed trade for Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie

Zac Taylor revealed Duke Tobin's apology after a 2027 compensatory pick forfeiture derailed the Arnold Ebiketie trade with the Eagles at the deadline.

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Also read Bengals NOT Striking Trade Deal For Eagles Pass Rusher Arnold Ebiketie Due To Key Reason

"Duke was very explicit with me when he came and spoke to me about how he wanted this portrayed," Taylor said as he began explaining why the roster move ultimately fell through. "I'm not comfortable doing it, but I'm going to do what he asked. " This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Tobin is the team's de facto general manager. He said the Bengals underestimated the cost of replacing Cashius Howell and emphasized that Philadelphia was a willing trade partner.

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"We did make an effort to put some depth in there in place of Cashius . As we got into it, obviously it was going to be a little more costly than we initially anticipated. He's really apologetic about it and wants to make clear Philly was a great trade partner. It was on our end.

"Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks at a news conference after an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 2026. An initial report from NFL Network stated that the Bengals and Eagles decided on a deal that would send edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to Cincinnati.

The Bengals were set to give up a sixth-round pick in 2027, but the agreement apparently started going off the rails as the teams worked through the final details and tried to get the deal over the finish line. ESPN reported Wednesday, citing sources, that it became clear to the Bengals that the team would need to give up a compensatory draft pick to finalize the trade. The additional compensation prompted Cincinnati back out of the proposed deal.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin talk during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Aug. 20, 2025. CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY RECALLS 'WHIRLWIND' ORDEAL OF SHOCKING TRADE THAT SENT HIM FROM PANTHERS TO 49ERS Questions remain about when and how the Bengals realized they would have to surrender the compensatory pick to complete the trade.

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The pick was awarded after Cincinnati lost more qualifying free agents than it signed, includingNick Korte posted on X about the potential loss of the pick after the trade was first reported as agreed to but before news emerged that the deal had fallen through. Korte’s X profile identifies him as affiliated with OverTheCap, and he regularly shares NFL salary-cap news on the platform.

"I didn't even ask the question," Taylor noted. "It doesn't really matter to me. It probably took three minutes of my day yesterday away from watching tape. Got a lot of faith in how operates and we'll just move forward with it.

" Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 2026.in the NFL’s first game in Madrid on Sunday to earn their fourth consecutive victory. Cincinnati hosts AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.