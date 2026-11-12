Bengals Can Solidify Key Positional Depth With Bargain Trade Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Cincinnati needs another depth body at this position.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at New Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthave a clear depth need at tight end right now, and a forgotten name on the Panthers roster could be a great option to round out that room.which contenders should be aggressively trading for talent last week, and Cincinnati slotted into his "Should Be Selectively Adding" group of teams. Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was an underrated bargain target Cincinnati could go after.

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Eagles LB Zach Baun was his main pick for the Bengals to pursue, but there is zero indication the Eagles are listening to realistic deals for Baun. Alas, he's only due to hold a $5.48 million cap hit in 2027, a palatable number for a Bengals team that's going to be very expensive next year with Amarius Mims, DJ Turner, and more due to anticipated new deals.

"Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders got off to a promising start as a rookie, but he managed just 190 receiving yards over 13 games in 2025 and has been a healthy scratch for the entirety of the 2026 season so far. He needs a change of scenery, and while the Panthers have clearly soured on him, Sanders' athleticism and ability after the catch played up in 2024.

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He would be an interesting receiving tight end option for the Bengals as a replacement for Tanner Hudson," The third-year talent might be had for seventh or sixth-round pick max after warming the bench in the first half of the season. The Texas product played 924 offensive snaps for Carolina in 2024 and 2025. One more injury to that group after today and Cincinnati won't have a chance to add any tight ends via trade.

They have three healthy names besides Gesicki right now: Drew Sample, Jack Endries and Cam Grandy. Sanders isn't going to come in and start lighting up defenses as a blocker and pass catcher, but he could solidify Cincinnati's depth at an important offensive spot. For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, includingRuss Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI.

He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.