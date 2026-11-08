Bengals Beat Falcons 34-17 In Madrid Despite Santiago Bernabeu Lights Failure

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Madrid. A power outage at the Santiago Bernabeu did not stop Cincinnati from securing a vital victory in Spain.

The Cincinnati Bengals secured a decisive 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. The game, which marked the National Football League's second visit to the country, featured a dramatic technical failure during the final quarter. Stadium lights flickered and then went completely dark just as the Bengals were driving near the end of regulation time.

Lights Fail During Critical Fourth Quarter Drive

A significant power malfunction occurred at the 81,000-capacity venue while the Bengals were facing a second-and-six situation following the two-minute warning. The facility, which underwent $1.6 billion in renovations and reopened in 2023, experienced flickering lights before plunging into total darkness for several seconds. The outage happened exactly as quarterback Joe Burrow snapped the ball to initiate the offensive play.

Also read Joe Burrow Leads Cincinnati Bengals Past Atlanta Falcons in First NFL Game in Madrid

When illumination was restored, Bengals running back Samaje Perine was in the process of being tackled for a four-yard gain. Game officials allowed the play to stand despite the sudden loss of visibility. After a brief pause to verify that the electrical systems were functioning correctly, Cincinnati advanced for a first down before kneeling out the remainder of the clock to seal the win.

Star Players Deliver Dominant Offensive Performance

Joe Burrow orchestrated the offense with precision, throwing for 271 total yards and three touchdowns. His connection with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase proved critical, as Chase accounted for 155 of those passing yards. Burrow praised his receiver's impact, describing the performance as intense and unbelievable while highlighting the need to punish defenses that played one-high safety schemes.

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The victory improved the Cincinnati Bengals record to 6-2 for the season, positioning them strongly in the conference standings. In contrast, the Atlanta Falcons fell to 3-6 after suffering a lopsided defeat on the road. The game provided a stark contrast to the previous year, when the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders in overtime at the same Madrid venue.

Social Media Reacts To Technical Glitch And Final Score

Fans immediately capitalized on the timing of the stadium failure to create humorous commentary regarding the final score. One supporter joked about a literal lights-out performance by the Bengals offense, while another suggested the Falcons needed every advantage to get the ball back. Additional posts quipped that the stadium lights saw the 34-17 score and decided to file for early release.

Some spectators noted the irony of the technical difficulties given the choice of venue. Critics pointed out that despite selecting Real Madrid's iconic stadium, organizers struggled to keep the lights on. The incident added an unexpected narrative to the game, but it did not alter the outcome or the Bengals' successful trip back home.