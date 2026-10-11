Eagles and Bengals Scrap Arnold Ebiketie Trade Over Lost 2027 Compensatory Pick

The Bengals are expected to nix a trade that would have sent edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie from the Eagles to Cincinnati for a 2027 sixth-round pick. The deal would have cost Cincinnati a 2027 third-round compensatory pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals will not complete a trade that would have sent edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to Cincinnati for a 2027 sixth-round pick, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The deal was agreed to on Tuesday morning, November 10, 2026, but it has now fallen through. ESPN's Adam Schefter had first reported that the Bengals were expected to back out.

The reason is a compensatory pick. Completing the trade would have canceled out a third-round compensatory pick that was coming back to Cincinnati in 2027. That pick stems from Trey Hendrickson signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Also read Eagles trade ex-Temple and Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals

The Bengals lost three compensatory free agents and signed two, with Cordell Volson not qualifying. Cincinnati would have gained a 2027 sixth-rounder while giving up a 2027 third-rounder, a trade-off that proved too costly.

For the Eagles, the collapse means Ebiketie stays in Philadelphia for now. Unless the Eagles find another trade partner, he will rejoin a team that just tried to trade him. The Eagles still do not have a sixth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

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Ebiketie, 27, joined the Eagles this offseason as a compensatory free agent on a one-year deal. He has played in all nine games this season and logged 300 snaps, or 48 percent of the defensive snaps, while also playing 37 percent of special teams snaps. He has 25 tackles and two quarterback hits.

His 300 defensive snaps rank third among Eagles edge rushers, behind Nolan Smith with 359 and Jalyx Hunt with 317. Now that Jonathan Greenard is healthier, he is expected to play more down the stretch.

The rotation for the rest of the 2026 season will include Smith, Hunt, Greenard, Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa and rookie Keyshawn James-Newby, who has been on the practice squad. Had Ebiketie actually been traded, James-Newby was likely going to see more playing time.

Ebiketie was a second-round pick, No. 38 overall, by the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 out of Penn State. He spent four years in Atlanta as a situational pass rusher, with a pair of six-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024, and totaled 16.5 sacks over his first four seasons.

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The Eagles are clearly in sell-off mode. On Monday, Philadelphia sent Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 first-rounder and a 2029 second-rounder. Davis, 26, signed a three-year, 78 million dollar contract extension in March and has played in every game since the start of the 2023 season.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are 6-2 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid on Sunday. Cincinnati was looking to beef up a defense boosted by defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, acquired from the New York Giants before the draft for the No. 10 overall pick, which the Giants used on offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa.