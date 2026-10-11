The Cincinnati Bengals are trading for Philadelphia Eagles eDge rusher Arnold Ebiketie in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick, ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Bengals Add Edge Depth in Trade With Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading for Philadelphia Eagles Arnold Ebiketie , according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. In exchange, the Eagles will receive a 2027 sixth-round draft pick to complete the deal. The move comes ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, when teams across the league are making last-minute roster adjustments.

The trade is a low-cost addition for Cincinnati, which is looking to strengthen its pass rush as it pursues a potential Super Bowl window. The team's depth at the position took a hit when Cashius Howell was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury, and adding a veteran rotational player helps fill that gap. Ebiketie, who is 27, brings NFL experience to a unit that needs reliable contributors behind its starters.

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Ebiketie's Career and Season With Philadelphia

Ebiketie played college football at Penn State, where he was a one-year starter as a senior. He earned second-team All-American honors and was a first-crew All-Big Ten selection that season. The Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he spent his first seasons in the league developing as an edge rusher.

Ebiketie completed the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $8,818,664, which included a signing bonus of $3,593,574. He entered free agency as an unrestricted free agent for the first moment in his career and signed a one-year agreement with the Eagles in March. That contract included $4.3 million guaranteed.

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In 2026, Ebiketie appeared in nine games for Philadelphia. He recorded 25 total tackles, two quarterback hits, and no sacks, and he did not record a tackle for loss. He played roughly 48 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps, mostly as a rotational edge rusher. His playing moment was helped by injuries to Jonathan Greenard,Jalyx Hunt, and Nolan Smith,and as that group returned to health, Ebiketie's role shrank.

What the Trade Means for the Eagles

For Philadelphia, the deal yields a draft pick for a player who was unlikely to return after the 2026 season. analysts covering the crew described a sixth-round selection as modest, though noted that it is more than the Eagles would have received otherwise. The relocate as well clears a roster spot that the crew could use to promote a player from its practice squad, such as Keyshawn James-Newby or Mason Reiger.

The Ebiketie trade is part of a busier stretch of deadline activity for the Eagles. Philadelphia recently acquired a first-round pick in the 2027 draft from the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of a deal invoLving defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Together, these moves have added draft capital for the future while the team reshapes parts of its roster. Coverage of the crew has also noted that several other Eagles players have been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the deadline.

Overall, the trade is a relatively small transaction for both sides. Cincinnati gains depth at a position of need at a modest cost, while Philadelphia converts a player with an expiring contract into a future draft selection. Whether either team benefits in the long run will depend on how the picks and players develop in the coming seasons, and on how the rest of the trade deadline unfolds.