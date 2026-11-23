Two major government reviews of disability and youth benefits may increase the overall welfare bill to £200bn, contradicting reform goals and drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

Two major government reviews of the United Kingdom benefit system are projected to significantly increase the national welfare bill rather than reduce it, according to emerging reports. The Timms review of Personal Independence Payment and the Milburn review into youth unemployment propose structural changes that experts warn could exacerbate fiscal pressures. These developments come as the total cost of benefits is forecast to exceed £200 billion by the end of the current decade.

The Timms review, led by Sir Stephen Timms, is set to recommend a complete overhaul of disability assessments. It proposes a fast-track route for the 10 percent of claimants with the most severe conditions. For others, a new impact assessment will determine if financial support is necessary or if services should be provided instead. This approach aims to address the rising number of claimants and the increasing complexity of long-term health conditions.

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Concurrently, former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn has proposed replacing the health element of universal credit and Pip with a youth allowance for individuals aged 16 to 24. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has stated that this philosophy could be applied across all age groups. However, critics argue that adopting both strategies would create a dual-track system that is more generous for those over 25 while attempting to cut costs for younger people.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately condemned the proposed reforms, stating that the welfare bill will top £200bn by the end of the decade. She noted that savings from Milburn's recommendations would not materialize for another 10 years, while Timms delivers none. Whately argued that the government would need to increase taxes to fund the continuing rise in benefit payments, labeling the situation a failure of fiscal responsibility.

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Spending on Pip has surged from £16.3 billion in 2019 to £27.3 billion in 2024, with forecasts predicting a rise to £41.5 billion by 2030. Official figures show that the number of people entitled to Pip in England and Wales reached a record high of 4.09 million in September, effectively doubling since 2019. The Resolution Foundation previously warned that one in six working-age claimants face no additional costs due to their condition, suggesting widespread waste in the current system.

Disability equality charity Scope has expressed serious concerns about the potential weakening of support structures. Executive director James Taylor emphasized that life costs more for disabled people regardless of employment status. Taylor urged the government to ensure Pip is protected and improved, warning that any changes that reduce financial support could prevent individuals from affording essential items.

Sir Stephen Timms has written in The Times that the report makes the case for a fundamental overhaul of the assessment process. He highlighted marked shifts in the nature of disability and ill health over the past 13 years, particularly regarding mental health and neurodiverse conditions. The final report, co-produced with disability campaigners, is expected to confirm that non-cash support options will be optional rather than mandatory.

A White Paper on welfare reform is scheduled for publication early next year following the release of both reports. The Timms review was originally launched after the Starmer administration faced a backbench rebellion over plans to cut disability benefits. The upcoming policy documents will likely face intense scrutiny as the government attempts to balance fiscal austerity with the needs of vulnerable claimants across the social security system.