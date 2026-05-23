Benefits and Limitations of Streaming Sticks vs. Built-in Smart TV Software

This text discusses the challenges and benefits of using streaming sticks as a primary method to access streaming apps compared to the software built into Smart TVs. It highlights the benefits of streaming sticks, such as improved performance and cost-effectiveness, while addressing their limitations like lower hardware capabilities and the need for high-quality Wi-Fi and internet.

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images With so many capable Smart TVs, it's become much harder to justify buying a streaming stick as your primary way to access your favorite apps, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.

The Smart TV OS should ideally be able to install your apps and have the hardware to run them properly, but sometimes the built-in OS of these TVs isn't perfect, and running too many apps on it could slow it down, or at the very least, you might not want to pay for the next hardware upgrade. In such cases, buying a streaming stick becomes a cost-effective option, allowing you to keep your Smart TV operational without feeling obsolete





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Smarttvs Streaming Sticks Cost-Effectiveness Hardware Performance Wi-Fi Requirements

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