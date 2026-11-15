Benches clear in chaotic postgame brawl after Louisville Cardinals top North Carolina Tar Heels

A bench-clearing brawl erupted after Louisville's late interception sealed a 16-14 college football win over Bill Belichick's North Carolina.

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Travis Burgess seemed to have thrown a pass that would move the Tar Heels close to midfield; however, it wound up in the arms of a Cardinal. North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jaden Jefferson with the ball as Louisville Cardinals cornerback Jabari Mack and defensive back Tayon Holloway defend in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Well, any fans who did stick around saw something wild.

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As the Cardinals took a knee for the final time, tempers started flaring. We also got one of my favorite things, which is officials trying to break up a brawl by blowing their whistles and SEC HEAD GREG SANKEY BLASTS ANNOUNCERS FOR CRITICIZING POOR OFFICIATING IN TEXAS-MISSOURI: 'UNACCEPTABLE'Of course, with that much mayhem, there's not much the officiating can do , and it will be interesting to see if there's any supplemental discipline coming.

It was a bad night on several fronts for Bill Belichick's boys. Something tells me it won't be a fun week as the 5-5 Tar Heels prepare to take on Virginia next weekend.