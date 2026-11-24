The Benassi Brothers add Byron Bay, Sydney, and Melbourne dates for the Australian Open music program, with tickets on sale now for AO Live events.

The Benassi Brothers have officially expanded their Australian concert schedule by adding three new shows in January, marking a significant expansion from their previous single appearance at the Australian Open. The electronic music duo, known for defining electro-house with their 2002 hit Satisfaction, will now perform across three major Australian cities. This new run includes performances in Byron Bay, Sydney, and Melbourne, with all dates scheduled for the end of January.

AO Live Event Schedule and Venues

The Byron Bay performance is set for Friday, January 29, featuring a club set at the Beach Hotel. The duo will then travel to Sydney for a day party at The Ivy on Saturday, January 30. The Australian tour culminates on Sunday, January 31, at John Cain Arena in Melbourne for AO Live, which serves as the official music program for the Australian Open tennis tournament. These additions complete a trilogy of high-energy festival-style appearances across the country.

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Live Nation Promotion and Ticket Sales

Live Nation is promoting all three events, coordinating with local partners to ensure wide availability. The Byron Bay show is presented alongside the Beach Hotel, while the Sydney date is produced in conjunction with Fuzzy. Ticketing for the earlier events follows a specific presale and general sale schedule. A Live Nation presale for Byron Bay and Sydney runs from Thursday, November 26, at 10 a.m. local time until Friday at 10 a.m., with general sales opening at 11 a.m. local time on Friday. Tickets for the Melbourne show are currently on sale and include an Australian Open ground pass for attendees.

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Bassi Brothers Musical Legacy and Achievements

Benny Benassi helped define the electro-house genre with his 2002 track Satisfaction, produced with his cousin Alle Benassi as the Benassi Bros. The song's distorted bassline and mechanical groove became a template for a decade of festival music. His influence has been recognized twice by the Recording Academy. Benassi won best remixed recording at the 2008 Grammys for his Satisfaction remix, while also receiving recognition for his remix of Benassi's Cinema. That record is widely credited with helping break dubstep in North America. Satisfaction topped Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart and approached the top 40 of the Hot 100, while Illusion reached No. 4 on Hot Dance Club Play in 2006 and spent 49 weeks on the chart.

Melbourne Lineup and Supporting Artists

The Melbourne set on the tournament's final day features a robust lineup of international and local talent. The Benassi Brothers are joined by Sonique, TV Rock, Zoë Badwi, and Kailyn Crabbe. Sonique brings significant chart success to the stage, having reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Dance Club Songs in 2000 with It Feels So Good. TV Rock, a Dutch producer known for tracks like Let Me Think About It and The Creeps, arrived during a period when house music was stagnating. He has performed at major festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra, and Coachella. Additionally, Sonique headlines the smaller TOPCOURT stage on January 29 for Open's Pride Day with a DJ set. The program is split between Live Nation at John Cain Arena and Untitled Group at TOPCOURT.