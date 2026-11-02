Ben Wang Cast as Iceman in Marvel's New X-Men Reboot After Competitive Casting Process

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Ben Wang will portray Bobby Drake, also known as Iceman, in the upcoming X-Men reboot. The casting follows a competitive selection process that included Gabriel LaBelle, Jackson Kelly, and Rhenzy Feliz. This announcement is part of a broader reveal of the cast for the film, which also includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey and Kit Connor as Cyclops. Directed by Jake Schreier, the movie aims to reintroduce the original five members of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing fresh interpretations to beloved characters like Iceman, who was previously played by Shawn Ashmore in the Fox series.

Marvel Studios has recently disclosed significant casting developments for its highly anticipated reboot of the X-Men franchise, specifically regarding the character of Iceman, also known as Bobby Drake.

According to an exclusive report published by Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, a competitive field of actors was considered for the role before the studio settled on Ben Wang. The report indicates that Gabriel LaBelle, Jackson Kelly, and Rhenzy Feliz were all in the running to portray the mutant with cryokinetic abilities. Ultimately, Ben Wang, known for his roles in Karate Kid: Legends and The Long Walk, secured the part.

Also read Marvel Studios Casts Ben Wang as Iceman in X-Men Reboot

Iceman Joins Rebooted X-Men Film

This casting news adds to the growing list of talent confirmed for the film, which aims to reintroduce the classic superhero team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a fresh perspective. The character of Iceman holds a pivotal place in Marvel Comics history, having made his debut in X-Men number one in 1963. Created by the legendary duo of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Bobby Drake was one of the original five members of the X-Men.

His mutant ability to create and manipulate ice has made him a fan favorite for decades. In previous cinematic iterations produced by Fox, the character was brought to life by actor Shawn Ashmore, who appeared in several films within that saga.

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The decision to recast the role for the Marvel Studios reboot signifies a new chapter for the character, aligning him with the broader universe and its new narrative direction under the guidance of director Jake Schreier, who previously helmed the Thunderbolts project. In addition to Ben Wang, Marvel has unveiled a substantial portion of the cast for this new X-Men film during its D23 presentation in August 2026.

New Cast Revealed for X-Men

Sadie Sink has been cast as Jean Grey, while Kit Connor takes on the mantle of Cyclops. The ensemble also features Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm.

Furthermore, Adam Driver will portray the villainous Nathaniel Essex, better known as Mister Sinister, and Asa Germann has joined the cast as Angel, another founding X-Men member. The screenplay is being developed by Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo, building upon an earlier draft by Michael Lesslie. Marvel has yet to release the official plot summary or finalize the complete roster, but these additions suggest a rich and complex narrative centered around the original team dynamics.