Ben Wang Cast as Iceman in Marvel MCU X-Men Film

Ben Wang has officially been cast as Iceman in the upcoming Marvel MCU X-Men movie, joining Sadie Sink and Kit Connor in the original five-member team.

Actor Ben Wang has entered final talks with Marvel to take on the role of Iceman in the upcoming X-Men movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This casting news follows the earlier confirmation of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, and Maya Boyd as Storm. Wang is joining a growing list of stars assembled for the film, which also includes Asa Germann, who has been confirmed as Angel.

Ben Wang Wins the Iceman Role

Ben Wang secured the part of Bobby Drake after a competitive process that included other notable actors. Gabriel LaBelle, known for his work in various high-profile projects, was considered for the role. Jackson Kelly from The Pitt and Rhenzy Feliz from DC's The Penguin series also went up for the position. Despite the strong competition, Ben Wang was the one chosen by Marvel to portray the character in the MCU.

Also read Ben Wang Circling Iceman Role In New 'X-Men' (EXCLUSIVE)

Age Contrast with Original X-Men Squad

Ben Wang is 29 years old, which creates an interesting dynamic within the cast of the original X-Men squad. The character Bobby Drake is traditionally depicted as the youngest member of the team. This group originally consisted of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman in the first comic book issue. However, the 29-year-old actor is actually older than most of the other actors playing these characters by a few years.

Only Peter Claffey is older than Ben Wang among the five main actors. Peter Claffey is the eldest of the five actors selected for these specific roles. This reality contrasts with the comic book lore where Iceman is the junior member. The casting choice marks a significant shift in how the age dynamics of the team are portrayed on screen.

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First Full Team Assembly in Film History

Marvel has confirmed that Jean Grey, Cyclops, Iceman, Angel, and Beast will all appear in the upcoming movie. This event will mark the first time that all five original members have been part of the same film. It represents a historic moment for the franchise and its dedicated fans. The studio is focused on bringing the classic team together in a new cinematic context.

Although each of these characters appeared in the previous Fox movies, they were never assembled together on screen. No prior film featured the full team as a united group. The 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand featured all five characters, but Jean Grey appeared as an antagonist. That film also killed off the character Scott in the opening minutes, preventing a true team dynamic.

Building the Core Roster for the MCU

Ben Wang joins a roster that has been carefully curated by Marvel. The inclusion of actors like Asa Germann as Angel and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey sets the stage for the film. The casting of Ben Wang as Iceman completes the core lineup of the original five. This approach ensures that the foundation of the X-Men is firmly established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have been anticipating the integration of these classic characters into the broader MCU. The announcement of Ben Wang in the role of Iceman adds to the excitement. The film aims to deliver a fresh take on the beloved team. The combination of established actors and new talent promises a unique cinematic experience.