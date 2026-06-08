Ben Stokes to miss England's second Test against New Zealand after nightclub incident

England captain Ben Stokes is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand next week after being caught up in an incident at a London nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning. Stokes and Gus Atkinson are under investigation over a breach of England team protocols.

England captain Ben Stokes is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand next week after being caught up in an incident at a London nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning.

Stokes, 35 last week, was named in a statement released at 6pm on Monday by the ECB as being alongside team-mate Gus Atkinson after the midnight curfew - imposed following last winter’s Ashes tour and has remained in place - was broken. Neither player is expected to be named in England’s squad for The Oval next week while an investigation takes place, meaning that Harry Brook - himself the subject of a late-night probe that saw him fined £30,000 and given an official reprimand - will lead the team.

‘The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first men’s Test against New Zealand,’ read a statement from the governing body. England captain Ben Stokes is set to miss England's second Test with New Zealand after the ECB launched an investigation into an incident at a nightclub on Monday morning Stokes and Gus Atkinson are under investigation over a breach of England team protocol





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Ben Stokes England New Zealand Second Test Nightclub Incident Breach Of Team Protocols Harry Brook

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England Captain Ben Stokes to Miss Second Test Against New ZealandEngland captain Ben Stokes is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand after being caught up in an incident at a London nightclub. Stokes and team-mate Gus Atkinson were present at the nightclub when an incident took place, and an investigation is currently underway. The ECB has stated that it will take a zero-tolerance approach to any future incidents, with players facing severe penalties for breaching team protocols.

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