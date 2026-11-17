Ben Stokes has launched a podacst with Mark Wood, 'That's Not Cricket', and a Riverside 55 content company complete with Sky deal.

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” There will be regular guests from “cricket” and “the wider world of sport and entertainment,” the company said.launches next Wednesday with an innovative partnership between its co-producer Platform Media and Sky Media. Sky will sell advertising across Platform Media’s shows on demand and on YouTube, giving brands and agencies a single route to podcast audiences.

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Other shows within the deal includeA maverick and sometimes controversial sport star, the hugely-popular Stokes retired from international cricket over the summer having captained England for most of this decade. Riverside 55, so named after the home ground of his beloved Durham county team, is one of a number of content outfits launched by sports stars of late. Former England soccer manager Gareth Southgate“Mark and I both love cricket and always will,” said Stokes.

“We are excited to bring current fans of ours on the journey and hopefully make some new ones. I think the audience will also see different sides to us as people as well, as we are both in new chapters of our lives. I’ve always been fascinated by what goes on behind the camera, so this is a chance to get properly stuck in and make something we’re proud of.

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Everyone at Riverside 55 is really excited to be working with Platform Media and it’s great that“It also represents the beginning of two exciting strategic partnerships with both Riverside 55 on the podcast and Sky on the distribution,” he added.

“Starting a business relationship with one of England’s most celebrated athletes, and a leading broadcaster, are exactly the kinds of things we get excited about at Platform, and we can’t wait for the world to see the results. ”