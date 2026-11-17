Ben Stiller leads a massive slate of new projects including Focker-in-Law, Severance Season 3, The Band, Protective Custody, and A Matter of Time across multiple streaming platforms.

Ben Stiller continues to expand his significant influence in the entertainment industry with a diverse array of upcoming film and television projects scheduled for release in the near future. The acclaimed actor and director is balancing roles that span high-profile franchise sequels, critically acclaimed sci-fi dramas, and new comedy series across major streaming platforms. His continued dominance in Hollywood demonstrates a strategic evolution from pure comedy to complex dramatic narratives that appeal to global audiences.

Focker-in-Law Franchise Sequel Details

Ben Stiller will reprise his iconic role as Greg Focker in the upcoming film Focker-in-Law, which serves as the fourth installment in the popular Meet the Parents movie franchise. Directed and written by John Hamburg, the story centers on Greg and Pam Focker as they navigate another chaotic chapter of family life involving their grown son Henry. Henry, played by Skylar Gisondo, proposes to his girlfriend Olivia, portrayed by Ariana Grande, which triggers a series of comedic events involving her strict background.

Also read Owen Wilson Upcoming Projects: Focker-In-Law, Cars Lightning Racers

Olivia is established as a former FBI hostage negotiator and life coach who easily wins over the intimidating patriarch Jack Focker, played by Robert De Niro. However, a significant conflict arises as Greg struggles to gain her acceptance, creating the central dramatic tension of the film. The cast features returning favorites Teri Polo, Owen Wilson, and Blythe Danner alongside newcomers Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 25.

Severance Season 3 Production Status

Ben Stiller returns to his role behind the camera as an executive producer for the third season of the Apple TV+ series Severance, which officially resumed production in July. Filming has taken place in New York and other unspecified locations, with a projected release window targeting late 2027 or early 2028. The series follows the complex narrative of Mark Scout, whose Innie persona helps his wife Gemma escape Lumon Industries only for Mark to choose to stay behind.

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The third season explores the messy relationship dynamic between Mark and Helly, who remains at Lumon. This decision creates profound psychological and professional complications for both his Innie and Outie identities. The show has garnered critical acclaim for its unique exploration of corporate control and identity, making the upcoming season highly anticipated by fans of the genre. Stiller continues to shape the visual and narrative tone of the series through his executive producer duties.

The Band And Protective Custody Roles

Stiller headlines The Band, an upcoming music industry dramedy at HBO where he plays Oscar, a pop music mogul dealing with the aftermath of a major scandal. The character must assemble a new musical act to salvage his career and personal life, a plot created by Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers. The project is co-produced by Media Res and Stiller's own production company, Red Hour Films, highlighting his continued business acumen in the industry.

In another significant role, Stiller teams up with King of the Hill creator Mike Judge for the Apple TV+ comedy series Protective Custody. He plays a disgraced financier accused of fraud who must navigate the complexities of prison politics while awaiting trial. The series features a notable reunion with Benicio del Toro, marking their first collaboration since Escape at Dannemora. The supporting cast includes Amy Sedaris, Samson Kayo, Sonny Valicenti, and Janeane Garofalo.

Apple TV Limited Series And Fantasy Film

Ben Stiller stars alongside Jessica Chastain in The Off Weeks, an Apple TV limited series where he portrays Gud Adler, a divorced writing professor balancing single parenthood. The narrative examines how his relationship with Stella, played by Chastain, complicates his efforts to manage his personal and professional life. The series also features Richard Gere, Arian Moayed, Zoë Winters, Annaleigh Ashford, Will Yun Lee, Ravi V. Patel, and John Cho in supporting roles.

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Additionally, Stiller leads the fantasy drama A Matter of Time alongside Nicholas Galitzine. In this story, Galitzine plays Gary, an angel sent to convince a reclusive man, played by Stiller, to sacrifice his life. The protagonist accepts his fate but undergoes a transformation that leads to love and a dangerous consequence for the universe's timeline. Bella Maclean, Toby Jones, Emma Sidi, and Anne Reid also star in this upcoming fantasy project.