Ben Stiller to star and executive produce new Apple TV+ comedy Protective Custody

Actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller will headline and executive produce a new Apple TV+ comedy series titled Protective Custody, joining creator Mike Judge and writers Steve Hely and Dave King in a project that mixes crime intrigue with dark humor.

Ben Stiller is re‑engaging with Apple TV+ after the critical triumph of his work on the dystopian workplace drama Severance. The two‑season series amassed a total of forty‑one Emmy nominations, including two nods for Outstanding Directing that recognized Stiller’s contribution as the primary director.

The show also earned a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and solidified the streaming platform’s reputation for high‑quality original programming. Stiller’s involvement was not limited to directing; he also served as an executive producer, helping to shape the series’ distinctive visual style and narrative tone. With Severance slated to return for a third season in late 2027, the actor‑director is now poised to explore a very different genre for the service.

The new project, tentatively titled Protective Custody, is being developed as a half‑hour comedy that will feature Stiller in his first leading role on a sitcom‑type series. In partnership with veteran creators Mike Judge, known for the satirical tech series Silicon Valley, writer Steve Hely of the acclaimed dramedy Common Side Effects, and Dave King, a longtime writer on Parks and Recreation, the series is set to blend dark humor with procedural elements.

The premise follows a disgraced financier accused of a multibillion‑dollar fraud scheme who is placed in a government‑run protective‑custody program while he awaits trial. Inside the secure facility he must navigate the unwritten rules of a small inmate community, negotiate alliances, and attempt to rehabilitate his public image. The narrative promises a mix of courtroom intrigue, prison politics and off‑beat comedy, providing a fertile ground for Stiller’s signature blend of physical humor and self‑deprecating wit.

Apple TV+ has indicated that the series is moving toward a full‑season order, with production slated to begin early next year. Stiller will serve as both star and executive producer, marking a shift from his behind‑the‑camera duties on Severance to a front‑of‑camera presence that has not been seen in his recent streaming work.

The involvement of Judge, Hely and King suggests a writing team that can balance satire with character‑driven storytelling, a combination that could appeal to fans of both workplace comedies and crime‑drama hybrids. Industry observers expect the show to bolster Apple’s comedy slate, which already includes titles such as Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest, and to attract viewers who enjoy a blend of humor and suspense. For Stiller, Protective Custody represents a notable career milestone.

While he remains known for starring in broad‑appeal film comedies and for directing projects such as Tropic Thunder, his recent executive‑producer credits have emphasized a willingness to experiment with tone and format. Taking on a lead role in a series that mixes criminal intrigue with comedic beats could broaden his appeal to a new generation of streaming audiences.

The project also underscores Apple TV+’s strategy of leveraging high‑profile talent to create original content that can compete with traditional network sitcoms and cable dramas. As details continue to emerge, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements regarding casting, release windows and trailer drops





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