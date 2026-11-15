Ben Stiller's Meet the Parents Fucker-In-Law Breaks Box Office Record

Ben Stiller achieves a historic career milestone as the Meet the Parents franchise surpasses Madagascar and Night at the Museum with the release of Fucker-In-Law in November 2025.

Ben Stiller has achieved a significant career milestone ahead of the theatrical release of his new comedy film. The actor and producer officially holds the record for the highest-grossing four-film franchise featuring his primary acting role.

This distinction comes as his character Greg Focker appears in the latest installment of the Meet the Parents series. The film, titled Fucker-In-Law, is set to arrive in cinemas on November 25. This release marks the first appearance of the character in sixteen years since the last entry, Little Fockers, was released in 2010.

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Meet The Parents Franchise Surpasses Previous Records

The Meet the Parents series has now officially eclipsed two other major franchises from Stiller's filmography. The Night at the Museum series and the Madagascar animated films have each produced three movies. Stiller starred in the Night at the Museum trilogy and voiced the lead character in the Madagascar series, both of which were major commercial successes.

Stiller discussed this achievement in a recent interview with Variety. He stated that he did not expect the franchise to maintain this level of longevity. He emphasized that the team focuses on making quality entries that satisfy the audience's interest in the characters. The goal is to create content that maintains the connection viewers have with the storylines.

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Fucker-In-Law Cast and Story Details

The new film brings back Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes. He shares the screen with Stiller and Ariana Grande as Olivia Jones. Skyler Gisondo returns to play Henry Focker, Greg's son. The plot centers on Henry's intention to propose to Olivia, a life coach and former FBI hostage negotiator.

Greg Focker initially doubts the suitability of Olivia for his son. However, the storyline takes an unexpected turn when Olivia bonds with Jack Byrnes. This dynamic creates conflict and humor for the main character. The cast also includes Teri Polo as Pam Byrnes Focker and Owen Wilson as Kevin Rawley.

Financial Performance And Critical Reception

The franchise has a strong history of box office performance. The original Meet the Parents, released in 2000, grossed $550 million worldwide against a $55 million budget. The 2004 sequel, Meet the Fockers, earned $522 million globally on an $80 million budget.

The third installment, Little Fockers, made $310 million on a $100 million budget. Despite the financial success, the third film received poor reviews. It holds a 10% critics score and a 34% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In contrast, the original film has a Certified Fresh 85% rating from critics.

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Production Team And Future Outlook

Fucker-In-Law is directed by John Hamburg. He also wrote the screenplay and serves as a producer. Hamburg is the writer for all previous films in the series. Both Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are credited as producers on this new project.

Early reactions to the film have been overwhelmingly positive. This bodes well for the franchise as it aims to improve upon the critical reception of the 2010 film. Stiller has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the third installment. He remains proud of the first two films and hopes this new entry will satisfy longtime fans.