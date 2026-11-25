Ahead of the new Focker film, this guide ranks Ben Stiller's best movies including Zoolander and Meet the Parents. Discover the top titles in the actor's career.

Ben Stiller is returning to the spotlight as Gaylord Greg Focker in the 2026 comedy, which serves as the fourth installment in the Focker film series. This new release follows up on 2010's Little Focker s, continuing the story of awkward family dynamics and uncomfortable encounters. As the new movie arrives this week, it provides a perfect opportunity to review the actor's most successful filmography and celebrate his enduring legacy in comedy.

Zoolander Defined Modern Comedy

Stiller was already a famous leading man well before the release of Zoolander in 2001, but the film absolutely catapulted him into a different stratosphere of fame. The movie follows the story of fashion model Derek Zoolander as his life comes crashing down around him when he is threatened by a new model. Part of what makes Zoolander so iconic to this day is the absolutely stacked cast, including Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Christine Taylor, and Milla Jovovich. Even though the film's sequel was not up to par, this remains a bona fide classic that defined the genre.

Also read Ben Stiller Didn’t Realize How Popular ‘Severance’ Was — Until This Happened at a Knicks Game

Tropic Thunder Satirized Action Cinema

Tropic Thunders release in 2008 shocked many for a variety of reasons, becoming one of the most controversial entries on this list thanks in part to Robert Downey Jrs character. While most of the 2000s were filled with the peak of stoner comedies and the Frat Pack era of Judd Apatow, Tropic Thunder instead chose to go meta in every sense of the word. The satirical action comedy sees Stiller, who also directed the movie, star as Tugg Speedman, an action star who has seen his star fade over time. Looking to get back into the limelight, he joins the cast of a war movie that quickly gets way too real. The movie definitely features some jokes that would not fly nowadays, but between Stiller's performance, Jack Black and Jay Baruchels outrageous side characters, and even Tom Cruises cameo, Tropic Thunder remains one of the greats.

Meet the Parents Paired Stars Together

Meet the Parents in 2000 came as a surprise to many in a number of ways, particularly because Stiller was at the height of his comedy prowess while making a romantic comedy alongside one of the greatest action stars in history. Of course, the actor made it work, and then some. Meet the Parents remains one of Stiller's best movies, particularly due to how comedic it gets while seemingly trying not to be funny. It helps that Robert De Niro turns in a perfect performance as the overprotective Jack Byrnes, which elevates this past normal comedy into all-time classic territory. Like most on this list, there is probably some jokes that were not funny then that still are not particularly funny. Yet the duo of Stiller and De Niro going back and forth is too good to not include.

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Dodgeball Showcased Absurd Humor

2004's Dodgeball is one of the most iconic comedies of the 2000s, partly due to Stiller's absolutely outrageous performance as White Goodman. White Goodman is the owner of the high-end and exclusive Globo Gym, a character that defined the era of absurd humor. Dodgeball is not a traditional comedy in the most literal sense, but instead gets most of its laughs from how absurd most of it is. Of course, there is tons of crude humor to be found in this, but Stiller's larger-than-life performance is really what makes this stand the test of time. The film proves that his ability to play arrogant, eccentric characters is a key component of his best work.

Mary Showcased Frantic Energy

There's Something About Mary contains a number of iconic moments that have stood the test of time, but it should also be remembered for being one of Stiller's best roles in general. He gets to play the frantic Ted Stroehmann, who races to get a date with the girl of his dreams. Stiller and Diaz's chemistry carry the movie, but like most of Stiller's hits, the film also features a litany of great cameos and supporting roles. These four titles represent the pinnacle of his comedic timing and his ability to lead major studio productions to critical and commercial success.