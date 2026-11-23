Ariana Grande prompts Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro to discuss kissing children on the lips during Meet the Parents promo, revealing their distinct parenting philosophies and awkward reactions.

Ariana Grande recently turned a promotional interview for her upcoming comedy project into an unexpected debate on modern parenting boundaries. While discussing the film with co-stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, Grande posed a direct question that caught both actors off guard regarding whether parents should kiss their children on the lips. The inquiry shifted the tone from standard movie promotion to a candid discussion about family dynamics and affection.

The Interview Question and Stiller Response

During the conversation recorded for Entertainment Tonight, Ben Stiller reflected on how much of his character Greg Focker mirrors his own personality as a father. Stiller admitted that he feels a strong protective instinct toward his children and occasionally struggles to give them the space they need to grow independently. This self-awareness led directly to Grande's query about physical affection.

Also read ‘Focker In-Law’ Review: Ariana Grande Outshines Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in an Otherwise Dire Fourth Installment

Stiller responded to the question by clarifying his own habits with his son. He stated that he enjoys showing affection but was unsure how often they engaged in lip-to-lip contact. Stiller explained that while he definitely kisses his son, he does not believe they share frequent lip kisses. He described the act simply as a natural sign of affection and a way to express love without overcomplicating the gesture.

Grande and De Niro Share Personal Views

Stiller then directed the question toward Ariana Grande, asking whether she would kiss her son on the lips if she had one. Grande answered without hesitation, stating that she would do so when the child is an infant. However, she drew a clear line at adulthood, specifying that she would not kiss a son on the lips if he were in his late twenties. Her response highlighted a distinction between early childhood affection and adult boundaries.

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Robert De Niro, who plays the traditional father figure Jack Byrnes in the franchise, offered a contrasting perspective. De Niro revealed that he has never kissed his children on the lips. He characterized his approach to parenting as pretty traditional, suggesting a more reserved style of physical affection compared to the more expressive methods discussed by his co-stars. His admission added another layer to the conversation, showcasing different generational or personal attitudes toward family intimacy.

Focker-In-Law Casting and Release Details

The discussion took place while promoting the latest entry in the Meet the Parents franchise, titled Focker-In-Law. Ariana Grande plays Olivia Jones, the partner of Greg's adult son, Henry. Her character introduces a new family dynamic that places Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes in the middle of fresh conflicts and humorous situations. The film brings back the core cast alongside new additions to explore these evolving relationships.

The cast list for Focker-In-Law includes Ben Stiller as Greg, Robert De Niro as Jack, and Ariana Grande as Olivia. They are joined by Skyler Gisondo as Henry, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo. This ensemble continues the legacy of the comedy series by focusing on the clash between Greg's overprotective nature and Jack's rigorous scrutiny. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on November 25.

Character Dynamics and Franchise Future

Gaylord Greg Focker returns to the screen, bringing his characteristic awkward situations and uncomfortable encounters with him. The film promises to continue the theme of family dysfunction that has defined the series. Stiller's portrayal of Greg has always been rooted in his real-life tendencies toward protection, making the conversation about parenting styles particularly relevant to his performance.

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Robert De Niro's Jack Byrnes remains a formidable force in the narrative, often playing tough-guy roles while his real-life personality is quite different. De Niro recently clarified details about past incidents, such as an event at Jennifer Lawrence's 2019 wedding rehearsal dinner. These behind-the-scenes revelations add context to how the actors navigate their public personas versus their private lives, much like the questions raised by Grande.

The promotion of Focker-In-Law demonstrates how the franchise continues to evolve while retaining its core appeal. The interaction between Grande, Stiller, and De Niro provided fans with a rare glimpse into the actors' personal views on parenting. Their varied answers to the lip-kissing question highlighted the diversity of opinions on how parents should express love. The film aims to capture this humor and tension as it hits theaters in late November.