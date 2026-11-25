Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler reveal a running joke about fans constantly mistaking them for each other during a candid interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler have confirmed that they are frequently mistaken for one another by the public, a phenomenon they have turned into a humorous ongoing joke between the two comedy icons.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Stiller revealed that people constantly confuse him with Sandler, and vice versa. He described the mix-ups as a "running joke" that the actors share, noting that the confusion happens "all the time."

Also read ‘Focker In-Law’ review: Ben Stiller is an unpleasant jerk in awful, laughless sequel

Stiller shared a specific example of the mix-ups with host Drew Barrymore. He explained that when someone approaches him saying, "Oh my God, Ben Stiller, I love you," he sends that person a video to Sandler. In turn, Sandler sends back videos of people telling him, "Sandler, you're the best," according to The Conversation.

Barrymore's Praise and Actor Dynamics

The conversation began when Barrymore praised Sandler's unique combination of talents. She stated that combining humor and intellect creates one of the most potent combinations a human being can embody. Barrymore then noted that her description of Sandler also accurately applied to Stiller.

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Stiller and Sandler have a long history of working together, which likely contributes to the public's confusion. They portrayed brothers in the 2017 film The Meyerowitz Stories. The two also costarred in the 1996 hit Happy Gilmore, the 2020 release Hubie Halloween, and the upcoming 2025 sequel Happy Gilmore 2.

Drew Barrymore Fan Mix-Ups

Barrymore shared that she also experiences frequent fan mix-ups. She noted that people often mistake her for Demi Moore, her Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle costar. Stiller responded to this by saying he does not understand the confusion because Barrymore is uniquely herself, adding that there is "like, only one Drew."

Focker In-Law Promotions and Cast

Stiller is returning as the character Greg Focker for the fourth Meet the Parents film, titled Focker In-Law. This new entry reunites him with original cast members Robert De Niro, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, and Owen Wilson.

The film also introduces Ariana Grande to the Focker family fold. Stiller told The Conversation that the franchise was not planned to continue for 26 years. He admitted he never thought the series would last this long or evolve into its current state.

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Stiller, Grande, and De Niro have recently made headlines with their promotional interviews for Focker In-Law. The film marks another significant chapter in Stiller's career, following his work on other major projects including his upcoming World War II movie.

The ongoing confusion between Stiller and Sandler highlights their similar comedic styles and long-standing friendship. Their shared history in comedy cinema continues to resonate with audiences, as they prepare for new releases that keep their careers in the spotlight.