Ben Stiller expands the cast of The Lost Airman with Louis Garrel and Lawtey, adapting Seth Meyerowitz's 2016 book about an American gunner's escape in Nazi France.

Director Ben Stiller is significantly expanding the ensemble cast for his upcoming historical drama The Lost Airman, bringing together a mix of acclaimed international talent and established Hollywood figures ahead of the project's production phase.

The latest additions to the prestigious lineup include French actor Louis Garrel and Lawtey, a rising star known for his compelling dramatic performances in recent television and film projects. Their casting marks a strategic move to bring authenticity and depth to the story of an American World War II airman's escape from Nazi-occupied France.

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Lawtey joins the production with a growing reputation for intense character work, having previously portrayed the complex financial trader Robert Spearing across the first three seasons of HBO's hit series Industry. He gained significant mainstream recognition in 2024 for his role as Harvey Dent in Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated DC Universe film starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic villain. This project marks a notable shift in genre for Lawtey, moving from psychological thrillers and financial dramas to historical war narratives.

Joining Lawtey in the cast is Louis Garrel, a celebrated French actor who brings significant critical acclaim to the table. Garrel recently appeared in the acclaimed 2026 comedy-drama Just an Illusion, acting alongside Camille Cottin and Pierre Lottin. While specific details regarding the exact roles of Garrel and Lawtey remain under wraps, their inclusion signals a high level of prestige and attention to detail in the film's character selection process.

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The Historical Story and Source Material

The cinematic adaptation is strictly based on Seth Meyerowitz's 2016 book The Lost Airman, grounding the narrative in real historical events. The story centers on Meyerowitz's grandfather, Arthur Meyerowitz, an American turret gunner whose B-24 bomber was shot down over Nazi-occupied France in 1943. The film will meticulously explore how Arthur managed a seemingly impossible escape, relying heavily on the assistance of Marcel Talliander, one of the founders of the Morhange resistance group.

This historical framework provides a rich backdrop for the film, allowing the directors and actors to delve into the complexities of wartime survival and resistance. The focus on Arthur Meyerowitz's specific journey ensures that the film remains a personal and intimate portrait of courage amidst the broader chaos of World War II, rather than a broad military epic.

Screenplay and Creative Leadership

Ben Stiller and Ben Shattuck have co-written the screenplay for the project, ensuring that the dialogue and narrative structure faithfully represent the source material while adapting it for the modern cinematic landscape. In addition to directing, Stiller will also produce the film alongside PJ van Sandwijk, Travis Knight, and Matt Levin. This collaborative production approach leverages the diverse expertise of its producers to bring the historical drama to life with high production values.

Executive producing the project are Maryse Knight, Jeremy Kipp Walker, Zac Locke, Michael Lesslie, Marie Savare, Jake Gyllenhaal, Miki Emmerich, Richard Whelan, Seth Meyerowitz himself, Dan Bodansky, and James Dixon. The involvement of Seth Meyerowitz as an executive producer is particularly significant, as it ensures that the personal family history and historical accuracy remain paramount throughout the production. Jake Gyllenhaal's participation also adds further weight to the project, highlighting the industry's interest in this unique historical story.

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Production Status and Future Outlook

As the cast continues to grow, anticipation for The Lost Airman is building among film enthusiasts and critics alike. The combination of Ben Stiller's directorial vision, the compelling true story of Arthur Meyerowitz, and the star power of the newly attached actors creates a potent formula for a critically acclaimed drama. While specific release dates have not been announced, the expansion of the cast suggests that production is moving forward steadily.

The film joins a slate of other high-profile projects currently in development, including upcoming films featuring Jeremy Allen White and new installments in major franchises. The Lost Airman stands out for its focus on underreported historical events and its intimate character study. As more details about the filming schedule and specific character dynamics emerge, audiences will have a clearer picture of how this tale of resistance and survival will be translated to the screen.