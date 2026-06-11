Ben Starr Reveals He Auditioned for James Bond Years Ago, Praising Patrick Gibson's Performance

Ben Starr, a video game actor known for his performances in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Final Fantasy XVI, revealed that he went up for the role of James Bond years ago. He was terrible, but he's now praised for not getting the role, as Patrick Gibson's performance is considered to be so good.

007 First Light is a brilliant foray back into the world of video games for James Bond , with IO Interactive successfully adapting their usual formula to create something entirely new for the beloved spy IP.

A big part of that success is the motion capture performances of the actors in the narratives major roles. Patrick Gibson, who plays James Bond, delivers an exceptional performance, but it turns out another major video game actor went up for the role years ago. Ben Starr, known for his performances in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Final Fantasy XVI, revealed that he actually went up for the role during his work on Final Fantasy XVI.

He was terrible, but he's now praised for not getting the role, as Patrick Gibson's performance is considered to be so good. Many believe that recognition for work in the medium of video games should transfer across to more traditional forms of entertainment, like TV and Film. The story DLC for 007 First Light is already confirmed, and it remains to be seen how much more 007 Patrick Gibson will be involved in going forward.

The future of Amazon's IP and IO Interactive's involvement in a James Bond game are also uncertain





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James Bond Video Games Motion Capture Performances Patrick Gibson Ben Starr Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Final Fantasy XVI Amazon IO Interactive James Bond Game Story DLC Daniel Craig Recognition For Video Games Traditional Forms Of Entertainment

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