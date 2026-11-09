Ben Shelton Is Reportedly Moving to New Balance From On, to Receive Signature Shoe

Ben Shelton is reportedly leaving On for New Balance in a deal that will give him a signature shoe and as much as $18 million annually. Learn more about the agreement here.

NANTERRE, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 07: Ben Shelton of the United States reacts in the Men's Singles Semi Finals match against Luca Van Assche of France during day six of the Rolex Paris Masters 2026 on Nov. 7, 2026 in Nanterre, France.

in a deal that could be worth as much as $10 million a year, according to a report by “Hard Court. ” The report noted that signature shoe is part of the agreement, as is a $5 million base retainer that comes with a $5 million bonus if Shelton finishes the year ranked between number two and number 10. If he finishes first, that bonus would go up to $13 million.

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New Balance's Sold-Out 990v7 Sneaker Gets a Star-Studded New Campaign Featuring the Brand's Top Ambassadors and AthletesWhile Shelton’s camp has not commented on the potential new deal, On did give a statement confirming that they’ll split with the player currently ranked number four in the world. An unnamed source also said the Swiss brand saw $10 million as out of line with the marketing return and the potential for the sport’s growth internally.

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“We are very proud of our partnership with Ben and everything we have achieved together on and off the court over the past four years,” On said in a statement toare and will remain a core pillar of On’s approach. While we ultimately felt that the proposed terms and structure for continuing the partnership were no longer fit for On, we wish Ben nothing but the very best on his journey.

” Shelton would become New Balance’s second signature athlete in tennis alongside Coco Gauff, whose second on-court model launched in 2024 and was joined by a lifestyle shoe in 2025. On’s roster is now firmly headlined by Iga Świątek, who’s spent 125 weeks as the world’s top-ranked female player and boasts six career Grand Slam victories.