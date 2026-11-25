Tennis star Ben Shelton and soccer athlete Trinity Rodman end their relationship due to conflicting work schedules and constant travel demands.

Tennis player Ben Shelton and soccer player Trinity Rodman have ended their romantic relationship, citing the immense difficulty of balancing two elite athletic careers. The couple, who publicly announced their partnership in March 2025, stated that their conflicting work schedules and constant travel made it too challenging to continue maintaining their relationship.

The End of a High-Profile Athletic Romance

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman split due to the grueling nature of professional sports. The couple previously celebrated Shelton's victory at the BOSS Open 2026 in Stuttgart, Germany, on June 14, 2026, where he defeated Taylor Fritz. This public display of support came after Shelton had admitted to feeling exhausted and zombie-like after tournaments.

Also read Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman Split After Nearly Two Years

Rodman, a forward for the Washington Spirit, routinely supported Shelton in person at his matches. She traveled extensively to be present during his US Open run in New York City this summer. Shelton noted that she flew back and forth six or seven times, if not more, to show up for him during the tournament.

Shelton on the Exhaustion of Professional Tennis

Ben Shelton described the physical and mental toll of the tennis circuit. He stated that when they do have time or a couple of days off, they are so exhausted that it is tough to do anything. He admitted that it is difficult to make time for each other amidst the demands of the sport.

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Shelton, a finalist at the 2026 US Open, explained that both he and Rodman are chasing things for their sport. He noted that they are not where they want to be yet and are not in their primes. This period represents the crunch time for their respective careers and their relationship.

The tennis player described the situation as the hardest and most grueling time in their relationship from his perspective. He emphasized that none of it is easy for either of them. However, he acknowledged that having someone to lean on who is such an elite athlete helps in so many ways.

Rodman's Support and Current Athletic Status

Trinity Rodman's dedication was evident in her consistent presence at Shelton's events. She shared her emotional support via Instagram Stories on other occasions, such as when she reacted to the ankle injury of San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. On Monday, November 23, she posted about McKivitz's injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite the end of her relationship with Shelton, Rodman remains focused on her soccer career. Shortly after the split was reported, it was revealed that Rodman will not be available for the United States in the upcoming Concacaf W Championship tournament. She is sidelined due to a minor shoulder injury.

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Industry Context and Other Athlete Updates

The decision to end the relationship highlights the broader challenges facing dual-career athletes in professional sports. Shelton mentioned that they make a lot of sacrifices for their sport, implying that personal life often takes a back seat to professional ambitions.

Meanwhile, other sports figures are dealing with their own professional developments. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be inactive against the Denver Broncos on Friday, November 27. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will take his spot after two straight losses with Rodgers behind center.

Us has reached out to both Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman about the reported breakup. The couple's public farewell marks the end of a high-profile union defined by mutual respect and the shared pressures of elite athletics. Their split serves as a testament to the difficulties of sustaining personal relationships under the intense scrutiny and travel requirements of modern professional sports.